Andy Bogard Joins Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Next Week

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves revealed the next DLC character coming to the roster, as Andy Bogard makes his return to the series

The Human Weapon brings his classic Shiranui-style taijutsu and unique fighting style to the roster.

New REV System introduces dynamic offensive tactics, shaking up Fatal Fury’s classic gameplay.

Choose between Arcade or Smart Style controls, perfect for both newcomers and longtime fighters.

SNK revealed the next DLC character coming to Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, as Andy Bogard returns to the series next week. The Human Weapon, also known as Terry's younger brother, has been in almost every single game in the franchise, so we were a bit shocked when he didn't arrive as part of the main roster. But now that we see him as DLC, we can't wait to get back to having sibling rivalry matches again. You can check out the trailer for him here along with a brief bio, as he will become available on June 24 as part of the Season 1 Pass.

Andy Bogard

Human weapon and master of Shiranui-style melee combat (taijutsu). This legendary South Town shinobi currently works with Mai in her clan's village, where he helps train its youth. Now that his pupil Hokutomaru has come into his own, Andy longs for the day when the two can square up in a real bout—not only as master and apprentice, but also man-to-man. At the same time, he knows that a separate battle yet remains: A contest he has always yearned for. A man he was born to fight.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

