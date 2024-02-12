Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: D3Publisher Inc., Earth Defense Force 6

Earth Defense Force 6 Will Be Released This Summer

D3Publisher Inc. confirmed they have pushed the release date for Earth Defense Force 6 back from this Spring into the Summer.

EDF 6 continues the saga in 2027 with Earth on the brink of collapse.

Gamers get to pick from classes like Ranger, Wing Diver, and more.

Defend the planet in co-op mode with up to four players in EDF 6.

D3Publisher Inc. announced they have pushed the release of Earth Defense Force 6, as it will arrive on PC and consoles later this year. Originally scheduled to be released this Spring in the West, the company and developer SANDLOT decided to push the game back into the Summer with a still TBD release date, as they wanted to put some finishing touches on the game and give the team more time to perfect it. We're guessing we'll get a release date sometime around Summer Game Fest this year.

Earth Defense Force 6

In the year 2025, humanity won the war against the unknown invaders known as "Primers," and peace returned to the planet. As a result of the conflict, 90 percent of Earth's population was destroyed and civilization was on the brink of collapse. Earth Defense Force 6 picks up three years after the events of Earth Defense Force 5 in the year 2027. The survivors continue their efforts to rebuild but threats to the world's safety remain persistent. The Primers left behind many alien colonists, and the two species have become increasingly hostile toward one another. The number of invasive organisms nesting in the depths of the earth and its ruins continues to increase. The Earth Defense Force (EDF) is once again called upon to protect the planet from aggressive extraterrestrial invaders and determine the true purpose of the giant ring-shaped object that has recently appeared in the sky. Will the EDF be able to pull humanity from the edge of defeat, or will this be the species' last stand?

The Next Chapter of EDF: Serving as a direct sequel to the events of Earth Defense Force 5, embark on a perilous adventure, unveiling an exciting new story within the EDF series.

Serving as a direct sequel to the events of Earth Defense Force 5, embark on a perilous adventure, unveiling an exciting new story within the EDF series. Choose A Class: The return of the Ranger, Air Raider, Wing Diver, and Fencer classes armed with new abilities and equipment, empowering players to defend Earth effectively against emerging threats.

The return of the Ranger, Air Raider, Wing Diver, and Fencer classes armed with new abilities and equipment, empowering players to defend Earth effectively against emerging threats. Fight for the Planet: Defend Earth and engage in intense battles against a wide range of deadly alien creatures, and use cunning strategies to emerge victorious and protect the planet.

Defend Earth and engage in intense battles against a wide range of deadly alien creatures, and use cunning strategies to emerge victorious and protect the planet. Missions Galore: Features an enormous amount of new content, including hundreds of new missions, weapons, and more for players to discover.

Features an enormous amount of new content, including hundreds of new missions, weapons, and more for players to discover. Battle with Friends: Players can also enjoy two-player co-op with split-screen or online co-op with up to four players, ensuring an exciting gameplay experience.

