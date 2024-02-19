Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Enotria: The Last Song Reveals Official Release Date

After months of testing and planning, Jyamma Games has finally given Enotria: The Last Song a proper release date for this Summer.

Article Summary Enotria: The Last Song launches June 21, 2024, on PS5, XSX|S, and PC.

A Soulslike adventure, the game is steeped in vibrant Italian folklore.

Players can wear enemy Masks to adopt new strengths and playstyles.

Unique game mechanics offer dynamic reality alteration and flexibility.

Indie game developer and publisher Jyamma Games has finally given Enotria: The Last Song a proper release date. After tons of testing and some hints here and there of when we might see it, the team confirmed it will be out on June 21, 2024, for PS5, XSX|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Along with the news came a brand new trailer to show it off, which we have for you here.

Enotria: The Last Song

Enotria: The Last Song is a thrilling Soulsike set in a sun-lit land inspired by Italian folklore and filled with danger. The world has been gripped by the Canovaccio – a twisted eternal play that keeps everything in an unnatural stasis. You, Maskless One, are the only one without a given role and master of your destiny. Defeat the fearsome Authors that created it and free the world from stagnation by harnessing the power of Ardore. Become the Mask of Change.

Summer Souls: Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world.

Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world. Many Masks, One Face: Don your fallen foes' Masks to take on their roles, enabling new ways to play, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Swap between up to three customizable Loadouts at any time.

Don your fallen foes' Masks to take on their roles, enabling new ways to play, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Swap between up to three customizable Loadouts at any time. Path Of Innovators: Expand your playstyle options through a unique pool of talents in the Path of Innovators. Slot talents into Masks to create custom builds on a single screen and experience a unique system that makes theory-crafting and altering playstyle for each situation easier than ever.

Expand your playstyle options through a unique pool of talents in the Path of Innovators. Slot talents into Masks to create custom builds on a single screen and experience a unique system that makes theory-crafting and altering playstyle for each situation easier than ever. Unparalleled Flexibility: Choose strategically which Mask will face the dangers of Enotria and swap between up to three custom load-outs at any time. Each loadout allows you to try out a new playstyle without the burden of a respec.

Choose strategically which Mask will face the dangers of Enotria and swap between up to three custom load-outs at any time. Each loadout allows you to try out a new playstyle without the burden of a respec. Alter Reality: Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Swap strategically between environmental states to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world, and gain a strategic edge in battles.

Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Swap strategically between environmental states to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world, and gain a strategic edge in battles. Awaken Your Potential: Break an enemy's posture to enable a devastating riposte attack, which grants you the mighty Awakened buff. Chain kills and swap between Masks to alter the boons you receive to best match the opponent.

