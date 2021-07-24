Complete Raid Rotation For Ultra Unlock Part One In Pokémon GO

The Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event has begun in Pokémon GO, bringing with it an exciting slate of new content. This event was unlocked by Trainers achieving milestones at GO Fest 2021, which carries on the long tradition of these Ultra Unlock (previously Ultra Bonus) events following GO Fest. This time around, Ultra Unlock Part One includes Fossil Pokémon spawning in the wild, hatching from Eggs, featuring in raids, and popping from tasks. Dialga is the centerpiece of the raid rotation, with many of the lower-tier raids including Pokémon meant to counter this Legendary Dragon.

The full raid rotation for Ultra Unlock Part One: Time in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Bronzor – Shiny available, boosted rate

Cranidos – Shiny available, rate unknown (new release)

Klink – Shiny available, boosted rate

Shieldon – Shiny available, rate unknown (new release)

Unown U – Shiny available, boosted rate

This is… actually a pretty great Tier One raid rotation. It feels like it's been a long time since I've been able to say that. We have the two new releases available, which is useful for anyone struggling to find encounters. Unown U, Bronzor, and Klink all have boosted Shiny rates, which makes them well-worth raiding. Unown U is the one to go after here, though, due to its limited availability if you have a ceiling on how many raid passes you can utilize.

Tier Three

Aerodactyl – Shiny available, boosted rate

Golurk

Magneton

Porygon2

Golurk might be worth it for the Candy due to Golette's rarity. Aerodactyl is also quite a boosted Shiny and is always worth going after when it is in raids.

Tier Five

Dialga – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

You already know! This is a highly anticipated raid release. Build a team of counters with our raid guide to take on one of Pokémon GO's most popular Legendaries.

Mega Raids

Mega Charizard X – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60

This Mega Raid feature is unrelated to the Ultra Unlock event.