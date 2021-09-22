Pokémon GO Guide: How To Change Furfrou's Forms

The Fashion Week 2021 is now live in Pokémon GO. This event features the release of Furfrou, the unveiling of the new form-changing mechanic. This form-changing mechanic is likely to impact the future of the game beyond just this Furfrou release, so let's take a look at how this mechanic works and how it can be compared to and contrasted with evolution.

The "Change Form" button is much like the "Evolve" button in Pokémon GO. It will cost you Stardust and 25 Furfrou Candy. The major difference is that the Form-Changed Furfrou will not have the increased CP and stats that an evolved Pokémon would. It's essentially shelling out that Dust and Candy to take your Furfrou to the Poké Salon for a fresh fade.

When you click the button, depending on where you are in the world, you will be given the available options for Furfrou's forms to choose from. Here are the options based on region:

Natural Form: Available in the wild globally

Matron Trim: Available as a form change globally

Dandy Trim: Available as a form change globally

Debutante Trim: Available as a form change in the Americas

Diamond Trim: Available as a form change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Star Trim: Available as a form change in the Asia-Pacific

La Reine Trim: Available as a form change in France

Kabuki Trim: Available as a form change in Japan

Pharaoh Trim: Available as a Form change in Egypt

Heart Trim: Stay tuned!

I'm pretty confident we'll see the Heart Form Furfrou released as a new feature during Valentine's Day 2022 in Pokémon GO. Does anyone want to take that bet?

Now, another difference in form-changing and evolution is that once you change forms, it isn't a forever thing. You'll be able to spend that Stardust and Candy to change forms again if you end up not liking Furfrou's cut, g.