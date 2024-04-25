Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Cleffa, Niantic, pokemon, World of Wonders

Cleffa Hatch Day Increases Shiny Hatches In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has announced Cleffa Hatch Day with bonuses, including an increased Shiny rate and 2 KM Egg Drops, for this weekend.

If you don't have a Shiny Cleffa in your collection, your chance at hatching a green-earned Fairy in Pokémon GO is coming. Niantic has announced Cleffa Hatch Day, giving this Baby Pokémon a boosted Shiny rate.

Here's what's happening for Cleffa Hatch Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Shiny Rate Boosted: Cleffa will be hatching, according to Niantic, with "much more" frequency from 2 KM Eggs. Cleffa will also have an increased Shiny rate. As a Baby Pokémon, Cleffa already has a higher-than-normal Shiny rate, so we are likely to see a boost that may be comparable to Community Day Shiny odds or even greater here.

Cleffa will be hatching, according to Niantic, with "much more" frequency from 2 KM Eggs. Cleffa will also have an increased Shiny rate. As a Baby Pokémon, Cleffa already has a higher-than-normal Shiny rate, so we are likely to see a boost that may be comparable to Community Day Shiny odds or even greater here. Event bonuses: As listed above, you will have an increased chance of hatching a Shiny Cleffa 2× Candy from hatching Eggs 2 km Eggs will drop more frequently from PokéStops

Extended Bonuses: These will be live Friday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. local time: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time. Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokéStops. Complete the tasks to earn Stardust and XP. Web Store Bundle and in-shop Event Bundle

These will be live Friday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. local time: Timed Research: There will be both a free questline and a paid ticket. Here is what Niantic has to say about both: Free Timed Research: Event-exclusive Timed Research awarding a Super Incubator and XP will be available at no cost! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. local time. Paid Timed Research: For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Purchasing this ticket will also grant the following bonus during Cleffa Hatch Day: 2x Hatch Stardust. This Timed Research will challenge you to hatch an Egg and walk 2 km to earn one Star Piece, one Super Incubator, and XP The tasks associated with the paid Timed Research will be available at the start of Cleffa Hatch Day. To get the rewards, these tasks must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before the end of the event.

There will be both a free questline and a paid ticket. Here is what Niantic has to say about both:

