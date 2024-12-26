Posted in: Counter-Strike 2, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESL, ESL Impact 2025

ESL Reveals Esports Event Roadmap For Impact 2025

The ESL has revealed its plans for the Impact 2025 major events, as Counter-Strike 2 will have six all-women events online and in-person

Article Summary ESL Impact 2025 to feature six all-women Counter-Strike 2 events worldwide, from January to November.

$1 million in prizes and incentives to support women's esports teams and boost engagement.

Regional qualifiers in EU, NA, and SA lead to Global Finals in Dallas and Stockholm.

Global Finals offer $150,000 prize pools at DreamHack Dallas and in Stockholm.

Heading into 2025, the ESL has revealed the six major events that will make up the all-women Impact 2025 season, with Counter-Strike 2 events happening from January to November. Some of these should come as no surprise as they are ESL-run events, such as Dreamhack. But the bulk of these will be held online as teams fight to qualify and find placement over the course of the year, all culminating at the Global Finals in Stockholm. We have the info below as they are signing teams up for Open Qualifiers happening in late January.

ESL Impact 2025

In alignment with updated operational guidelines for Counter-Strike esports in 2025, there will be several changes to the tournament approach, player verification process, and slot distribution in the upcoming year, all of which are available here. While adhering to these new requirements, ESL Impact aims to remain true to its core values, ensuring that fans and players continue to enjoy the highest level of competition. The ESL Impact 2025 circuit will see a total financial contribution of $1 million USD towards participating teams and players, including prize pools ($300,000 USD) and a Seasonal Club Incentive ($700,000 USD), which is aimed at sustainably supporting teams with women's esports programs and driving increased engagement across the ESL Impact ecosystem. The Seasonal Club Incentive not only acknowledges top-performing clubs, but rewards them using bespoke content around the women's esports scene to build even more awareness for ESL Impact and its competitors.

ESL Impact League Season 7 Open Qualifiers

Open Qualifiers #1: January 31 – February 2, 2025

Open Qualifiers #2: February 4 – 6, 2025.

Teams from Europe (EU), North America (NA), and South America (SA) can battle it out in their regional open qualifiers to secure 12 spots in the ESL Impact League Season 7.

ESL Impact League Season 7

February 26 – April 13, 2025

The 28 best teams from EU, NA, and SA will battle it out in their regional online league.

The top four teams from EU, the top two teams from NA, and the top two teams from SA qualify for the Global Finals.

ESL Impact Season 7 Global Finals in Dallas

May 23 – 25, 2025

Dallas, Texas, USA

Competing for a share of the $150,000 total prize pool and the coveted title, the eight top teams face off in front of a live audience at DreamHack Dallas.

ESL Impact League Season 8 Open Qualifiers

Open Qualifiers #1: August 15 – 17, 2025

Open Qualifiers #2: August 22 – 24, 2025

Teams from EU, NA, and SA can battle it out in their regional open qualifiers to secure 20 spots in the league.

ESL Impact League Season 8

September 10 – October 26, 2025

The 28 best teams from EU, NA, and SA will battle it out in their regional online league.

The top four teams from EU, the top two teams from NA, and the top two teams from SA qualify for the Global Finals.

ESL Impact Season 8 Global Finals in Stockholm

November 28 – 30, 2025

Stockholm, Sweden.

With $150,000 of the total prize pool up for grabs, the eight best teams go head-to-head in front of a live crowd in Stockholm.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!