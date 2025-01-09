Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Etheria: Restart, XD Games

Etheria: Restart Launches Closed Beta Test Today

Mobile game Etheria: Restart has launched the Closed Beta Test today, as you can sign up to play it on either iOS or Android

Article Summary Join the Etheria: Restart Closed Beta on iOS and Android starting today.

Experience dynamic storytelling and strategic combat in a frozen digital utopia.

Explore PvP arenas, exciting PvE quests, and reveal hidden secrets.

Customize your team with unique characters and powerful Animus abilities.

XD Games has launched the Closed Beta for Etheria: Restart this morning, as you can try the game out on iOS and Android. As you might expect from the developers, this is basically a chance for you to check out the game and get an idea of how it will play in a limited capacity while the team tests it out to see just how well it will work and iron out any of the kinks that need to be adjusted before launch. We have a little more info about it below, as well as the latest trailer above, as you can sign up to play it on the game's website.

Etheria: Restart – Closed Beta Test

The stage is set for players to immerse themselves in a visually enthralling, strategy-packed adventure that combines breathtaking storytelling, dynamic combat mechanics, and limitless customization. Players are invited to dive into a virtual realm, where mankind coexists with the Animus – beings who wield mysterious Anima powers – as they hide from a catastrophic global freeze. Along with a carefully cultivated team of powerful Animus, players must confront the dangers lurking within the digital utopia.

Those who participate in the CBT can enjoy strategic, turn-based combat, diverse PvP experiences in the Arena, and a dazzling, enigmatic world to explore in PvE fashion. There are plenty of secrets to uncover, as well as powerful foes to fight with stunning 3D battle animations. The beta also offers an array of customization options, from Shell Equipment to Ether Modules, and a diverse selection of Animus compositions to try out. Build a cunning team with a dual-wielding Reaper, or exude power with a metropolitan Empress on a quest to find the ultimate character combo. There are hundreds of unique characters, each with their own compelling backstory, representing the mighty heroes of Etheria.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!