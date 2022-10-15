Exocide Set For PC & Console Release Sometime In 2023

Hellforge Studios and Apogee Entertainment announced this weekend that Exocide will be released for PC and consoles in 2023. The team has been teasing this one for about a year or so, with plans to release it this year. However, it looks like those plans have changed as they revealed the game will come out sometime next year. Along with the announcement, we got an all-new trailer fore the game, which you can check out down at the bottom.

"Wield up to four (yes, 4!) firearms at once as humanity's last hope—the enigmatic Handler-128—and his excitable, colorful A.I. partner, G.E.N.N.I. Every bullet counts in mankind's last stand against an army of genetically modified insects. These once-loyal superbugs, faced with global food shortages, have now pledged allegiance to their survival, not their creators. But even as swarms of super-powered spiders and drones bear down on the last human stronghold, who says you can't slay with style?"

"String together brutal, cool-as-hell combos in lightning-fast, score-based gunplay. Strike from the air with the trusty Power Axe to stagger foes for follow-ups, nail back-to-back headshots with precision rifles, and jettison from ramps in the environment to keep your killer combo running. Build speed with Handler-128's jet boots and rack up style points by wall-riding between quarter pipes, grinding handrails, or charge-dashing into the fray. Enter a flow state and create a glorious symphony of destruction to run up the scoreboard."

"Higher point totals unlock Handler-128's full arsenal of creative weaponry, including combat augmentations for Genni. Her mechanical robot arms extend outward over Handler's shoulders. Pull explosive barrels into her clutches and toss them for area-of-effect damage. Take aim with dual SMGs while the Handler himself dual-wields shotguns, pistols, or something more bombastic. Fill each level with weapon mods of your choice or utterly devastate the bug legions by picking mounted turrets off the ground with Genni's unbeatable strength."

"Return to older stages with these new unlocks to extend combos even further, or press ahead in a breakneck narrative campaign. Through trials and despair, across a 20-year theater of war, Handler-128 and Genni have fought together and forged a bond between human and AI unlike any before. See their journey to its dramatic, unforgettable conclusion, uncovering the wider lore of Exocide's alternate timeline through their intimate story and connection."