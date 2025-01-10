Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Exploding Kittens, Roly Poly Goalie

Exploding Kittens Announce New Kids Game Roly Poly Goalie

Inspired by Throw Throw Burrito, Exploding Kittens has revealed an all-new kids game is on the way called Roly Poly Goalie

Tabletop publisher Exploding Kittens has revealed a brand new tabletop kids' game on the way, as they showed off Roly Poly Goalie this morning. The game has been inspired by their popular title, Throw Throw Burrito, the game will have kids racing to match cards, the shifting into a dodgeball-like game the moment they do. The game will be released on January 12 as an exclusive at Target, but until then, we have more info about the game here.

Roly Poly Goalie

To play, two opponents rapidly flip cards simultaneously until they reach a tie, by flipping identical cards at the same time. When this happens, players grab their soft, squishy Roly Poly characters and compete in a variety of active challenges, including a dodgeball battle, a bowling-style roll-off, and other hilarious movements to score points. The perfect get-up-and-play giggle maker, Roly Poly Goalie is bound to provide hours of laughter, build family connection, and active fun for adults and kids alike.

Roly Poly Goalie joins six other game titles, including the fan-favorite Hurry Up Chicken Butt, in Exploding Kittens' Kitten Games collection designed specifically for preschool-aged players. Initially launched in 2023, the idea for Kitten Games was born when Lee became frustrated with the available games on the market to play with his own 4-year-old daughter at the time, Avalon. The father-daughter duo designed each of the collection's games to be equally enjoyable for kids and adults alike, each incorporating hidden developmental benefits like decision-making, creativity, pattern recognition, and more.

"For generations, roly-polies have been kids' favorite bug. I remember playing with them in my childhood backyard, and now I've seen them keep my own kids entertained for hours," said Elan Lee, CEO and Co-Creator of Exploding Kittens. "We created the Kitten Games collection so all family members can genuinely enjoy playing together. Roly Poly Goalie does just that – offering a fun game for parents, while also allowing kids to engage with their favorite bug in a fun and active way."

