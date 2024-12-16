Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Exploding Kittens, Survivor, Survivor: The Tribe Has Spoken

Exploding Kittens Announces New Survivor Tabletop Game

Exploding Kittens revealed a new tabletop card game based on Survivor, as they're working with Jeff Probst on Survivor: The Tribe Has Spoken

Tabletop publisher Exploding Kittens announces a brand new card game is on the way based on the CBS reality TV show Survivor, which they're calling Survivor: The Tribe Has Spoken. The company is working with longtime host of the show Jeff Probst to bring what should feel like an authentic recreation of what it's like to play the game without the grit and turmoil of living on an island for several weeks with people you don't necessarily like. We have more details about the game below, along with a few quotes from today's announcement, as the game will arrive on January 12, 2025.

Survivor: The Tribe Has Spoken

Survivor: The Tribe Has Spoken adopts elements from the series, including Player cards based on some of the most memorable contestants from the 47-season series. It also features the show's iconic Tribal Council, where players decide who should be voted out, and the game box doubles as a "voting urn" where players secretly cast votes. Examples of cards played throughout the game include Reward Challenges, which require you to scheme and strategize with other players; "Sorry for You," which blocks opponents from stealing your cards; and "The Spy Shack," which lets you peek at any player's hand and steal a card. Bonus cards also allow players to steal or manipulate votes, or even declare themselves Tribal Council Leader, and "Immunity Idols" protect you (or a player of your choice) from being voted off.

It's the ultimate battle of social strategy, with all the fun, drama, and excitement you expect from the longest-running reality competition show – without having to sleep in the jungle or endure bugs! To survive, players must collect advantages, find hidden immunity idols, form secret alliances, and face devastating blindsides, while surviving Tribal Council eliminations. The last two players standing must make a case about why they deserve the title of Sole Survivor!

"I've watched every episode of Survivor since the first season – 24 years ago. It has had a massive influence on my own game designs and ability to craft amazing experiences for our players," said Elan Lee, Co-Founder & CEO of Exploding Kittens. "I have always wanted to bring the Survivor experience to at-home audiences, but condensing a multi-week game to less than 30 minutes has been challenging. After two years of working closely with Jeff Probst, we've finally done it…with all the fun, strategy, alliances, and betrayal packed into a beautiful box."

"When we set out to make a card game version of Survivor – we needed it to be an entertaining experience for both legacy fans and people who simply love playing games," said Jeff Probst, Host and Executive Producer of Survivor. "I knew the Exploding Kittens team was the perfect partner to form an alliance with to bring the game to life, and we hope people enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed designing it."

