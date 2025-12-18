Posted in: Blumhouse Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eyes of Hellfire, Gambrinous

Eyes of Hellfire Launches New "The Terror for Two" Update

Eyes of Hellfire has a new chilling update for players to download for the holidays as The Terror For Two update is available now

Article Summary The Terror for Two update revamps Eyes of Hellfire for a smoother, scarier 2-player experience

Community feedback drives new difficulty tweaks, reduced monsters, and voting changes

Quality-of-life features add clearer curse reveals, combat UI upgrades, and helpful subtitles

More cards and relics expand strategy, while journals and control tips improve gameplay flow

Blumhouse Games and developer Gambrinous have a new update available for Eyes of Hellfire, as players can download The Terror For Two update right now. The second major update for the game, as its being worked on in Early Access, the team has left players with a chilling set of additions as they head off for the holidays. We have the full rundown from the devs for you here, as it's available to download right now.

Eyes of Hellfire – The Terror for Two

The new Terror for Two update includes several significant updates to enhance the 2-player experience as well as quality-of-life updates. These changes have been community-driven, fully leveraging the game being in Early Access. Future updates will continue to take player feedback into account.

Uncertain Eyes Presence — In most 2-player games, neither player will have the Eyes of Hellfire curse, though it will show up on occasion.

In most 2-player games, neither player will have the Eyes of Hellfire curse, though it will show up on occasion. More Durable — Each character gets a +2 Health buff.

Each character gets a +2 Health buff. Less Monsters — Events now spawn one monster instead of two.

Events now spawn one monster instead of two. No Time to Vote — Vote events are now removed.

Vote events are now removed. No Outsider — The vote-related curse has been removed.

The vote-related curse has been removed. Thorny Situations — The Thorn Fresco now scales by player count and has been balanced for two players.

Outside of 2-player gameplay updates, players can also expect additional quality-of-life updates, listed below.

Clearer Curses Intro and Results — At the beginning of each game, additional information has been added so players can know exactly what secrets to keep from others. Additional updates have been added to make curse reveals at the end of the game even more spine-chilling.

At the beginning of each game, additional information has been added so players can know exactly what secrets to keep from others. Additional updates have been added to make curse reveals at the end of the game even more spine-chilling. Combat Updates — New updates to combat UI help speed up gameplay when players are out of cards and vigour, and shields will only expire once a player is hit.

New updates to combat UI help speed up gameplay when players are out of cards and vigour, and shields will only expire once a player is hit. "How Two" Control Page — Player can now toggle additional gameplay and control tips while playing.

Player can now toggle additional gameplay and control tips while playing. Subtitles — Subtitles are now displayed over characters' heads as speech bubbles.

Subtitles are now displayed over characters' heads as speech bubbles. Even MORE Cards — New cards have been added to the rewards pool when trading in seals to add more variety to playstyles and strategy.

New cards have been added to the rewards pool when trading in seals to add more variety to playstyles and strategy. Vote Enhancements — Votes are now public to add a new level of drama in play sessions.

Votes are now public to add a new level of drama in play sessions. Gaming Relic Pop-Ups — To celebrate gaining a relic, a new screen pop-up celebrating the find will appear, adding more contact for relic items.

To celebrate gaining a relic, a new screen pop-up celebrating the find will appear, adding more contact for relic items. Journal Tracking — Key tasks will now be crossed off in the journal once completed.

Key tasks will now be crossed off in the journal once completed. Starting Card Fight Stats — Starting cards now have their fight power increased.

