Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Anniversary Edition Coming This October

Square Enix will release the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Anniversary Edition this October for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Includes special sticker pack, choice of original and rearranged soundtracks, and an in-game pixel font option.

Features such as disabling random encounters and customizable experience multipliers enhance gameplay.

Pre-orders available now, with exclusive Wallpapers, Themes, and Avatars offered for early digital purchases.

Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Anniversary Edition will be released in early October for fans looking to collect a physical edition. The team originally released this version of the game as an online exclusive through their own shop, and it sold out in less than a day. Now they're mass producing it for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch owners who are looking to get their own copy again. Aside from coming with a special sticker pack, this version will include the option to choose between the game's rearranged and original soundtracks, as well as an in-game font selection that allows you to choose between the standard font and a pixel-based variant. Plus, several boost features, such as disabling random encounters and customizing an experience multiplier. This edition will be released on October 8, 2024.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Anniversary Edition

In Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, players can expect some unique features for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions, including the option to switch between the rearranged and original-based soundtrack for the game, as well as a choice of in-game fonts – players can now opt to play using the game's default font or a pixel-based font. Additionally, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch players can also expect additional boost features to expand gameplay options, including switching off random encounters and adjusting experience gained multipliers between 0 and 4.

All six titles in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will be available to digitally purchase individually or as a complete series in the Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle from PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop. Starting today, players can pre-order the Nintendo Switch version digitally. Players who purchase the Nintendo Switch version by May 25, 2023, will receive two themed Wallpapers based on the individual games(s) purchased from the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. Players who purchase the complete series in the Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle will receive all 12 themed Wallpapers. Players who purchase the digital edition of the game(s) on PlayStation 4 between April 19, 2023 – May 25, 2023, will receive a Theme and Avatar in accordance with the individual games(s) purchased from the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. Players who purchase the complete series in the Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle will receive every Theme, and Avatar included with the individual games, which is a total of six Themes and six Avatars.

