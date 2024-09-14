Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Non-Profit, Take This

Gaming Mental Health Non-Profit Take This Asks For Help

The gaming mental health non-profit mental health organization Take This is looking for aid, or they'll be forced to shut down

Article Summary Take This, a gaming mental health non-profit, urgently needs financial support to avoid shutting down.

Founded by Dr. Raffael Boccamazzo, Take This provides mental health resources for game developers.

The organization is asking for $80k by September 30, 2024, to continue its important work.

B. Dave Walters is spearheading a popular fundraiser on Tiltify to help save Take This.

A non-profit in the gaming industry is looking for financial help to keep its doors open, as Take This has sent out a plea for aid before the end of September. If you're not familiar with their work, Take This has been around for over a decade, serving as a mental health support organization that provides resources and support specific to the needs of the game development community. Founded by Raffael Boccamazzo, PsyD, better known to the community as "Doctor B.", they have helped out with a number of issues within gaming development, both for video games and tabletop, which they help specifically address. One of their biggest projects that they have helped with is the AFK Room at PAX West, a quiet area where all electronics are turned off, and people can recoup after being bombarded by the convention's sights and sounds or just to escape the crowded walkways of a packed convention.

However, those services may be going away unless the organization receives some immediate help of its own. As with many non-profits, they stay in business through charitable donations and grants from the community at large. However, 2024 hasn't been the kindest to them in terms of funding, and they are now at a point where if they don't make their goal by the end of September, they will be forced to shutter the organization. In a recent blog post, Doctor B. pleaded his case to the gaming community, asking for $80k by September 30, 2024.

There are a few different fundraisers currently underway; the one getting the most traction we can see is from B. Dave Walters, who is running his own fundraiser for them on Tiltify. According to the organization, as of when we're writing this, they have raised $50k toward their goal. If you're in the gaming industry in any capacity and appreciate the work the organization does, now might be a really good time to help them out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!