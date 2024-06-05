Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Relic Hunters Legend, Rogue Snail

Gearbox Returns Rights For Relic Hunters Legend To Rogue Snail

Relic Hunters Legend is now back in the hands of developer Rogue Snail today afetr Gearbox Publishing returned the rights to the game.

In an interesting move this morning, Gearbox Publishing has agreed to return the rights to the game Relic Hunters Legend back to developer Rogue Snail. The move came as the companies agreed to mutually part ways, and as part of the deal, the Brazillian game developer got control back of their IP. We have the full statement below from the company about the move as we now wait to see what the future holds for the game.

Rogue Snail Takes Control of Relic Hunters Legend

During this transition, the Rogue Snail team has worked hard and has already established new servers for the game to ensure that the experience for players is uninterrupted. Rogue Snail has also added a new Offline mode to Relic Hunters Legend to guarantee that players will be able to access the game for as long as they'd like. Rogue Snail CEO Mark Venturelli is optimistic about the game's potential and expressed his gratitude to the player community and partners for their support over the years. Relic Hunters Legend has captivated a loyal player base over years of development and is also a finalist for Best Multiplayer Game at Gamescom LATAM BIG Festival 2024. Venturelli emphasized the studio's continued commitment to completing Relic Hunters Legend and seeking new partnerships to ensure the game's maintenance, development, and growth.

"There's no other way to put it: this sucks. Gearbox Publishing was the best publishing partner I've had in my 16 years in this industry. They are good people, doing the best they can," stated Venturelli. "They're heading in a new direction now, but they've given us the power and freedom to control Relic Hunters Legend's future. We are still hard at work on the game, and are looking for new partners to hopefully keep doing it for years to come".

Rogue Snail is dedicated to finding viable solutions to ensure the continuity of Relic Hunters Legend and its online presence. While the studio seeks funding in a challenging industry landscape, the developers guarantee:

Offline Mode

Completion of the Main Story

Performance and Player Experience Adjustments

The studio will continue to seek resources and partnership opportunities, keeping the player community informed of any significant developments.

