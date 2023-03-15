Ghostwire: Tokyo Receives New Content Update & Xbox Launch This April Ghostwire: Tokyo - Spider's Thread will be released this April as the game finally makes its way over to Xbox consoles.

Bethesda Softworks announced a brand new expansion for Ghostwire: Tokyo called Spider's Thread, which is being released alongside the Xbox version of the game. The expansion comes with an all-new game mode of the same name that will keep you buys with the spirits, as well as several new areas to explore in familiar places. The primary game has also been given extended story cutscenes, several quality-of-life improvements, and more additions for current and future owners of the game on both PlayStation 5 and PC. Meanwhile, the Xbox version of the game will come with everything released so far, including this new expansion, when they both are released on April 18th, 2023. We have more notes on the expansion for you down at the bottom, and you can find more detailed info from the developers in their latest blog.

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Spider's Thread Game Mode

In addition to the main game, the Spider's Thread game mode tasks players to navigate a 30-stage gauntlet selected from over 120 hand-crafted levels with one simple goal: get to the end. As players clear challenges and complete stages, they will unlock more skills and earn in-game currency to spend on upgrades.

Explore New Areas and Uncover More Story

The Ghostwire: Tokyo – Spider's Thread update adds new locations to visit in the ghost-riddled streets of supernatural Tokyo, including the local Middle School area. These new locations come with new missions for players to take on and uncover more mysteries. The main game's story will also feature extended cutscenes, granting players a deeper look into the plot as they play through Akito & KK's adventure to stop the menacing Hannya from destroying Tokyo.

Face New Enemies with New Skills

Dangerous new Visitors arrive to Tokyo in the Spider's Thread update, like the invisible Silent Gaze or elusive Retribution. To defeat these new enemies, Akito will receive new skills including, Charge Rush and devastating Counter Attack.