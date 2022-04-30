Glitch Busters: Stuck On You Set For Release This Winter

Skybound Games and developer Toylogic revealed a new game headed to PC and consoles this Winter with Glitch Busters: Stuck On You. This is a quirky frantic co-op shooter in which you lay a group of animated glitch hunters who are going through coding and clearing it out of all glitches, viruses, and other potential threats as a team. It's a bit of a trip watching it in action as the 2D animation of the characters works well against the 3D world and enemies. We got the trailer for you below as we now wait to see when the game will drop.

In the far-flung future, the AI that populates the internet comes under attack by mysterious viruses—and it's up to a squad of Glitch Busters to keep them from infecting every AI in the virtual world! Players must work together to exterminate this deadly threat across six inventive and colorful worlds packed with various missions and stages, including a towering metropolis and roaring volcano. From Tube City to the Social Forest, all facets of the internet are showcased in a fun and vibrant aesthetic. Throughout the game, there are hordes of enemies to encounter, so it's only natural that the Glitch Busters have an incredible host of power-ups and unlockable weapons to help save the world, including magnetic abilities to attract and repel, alongside wacky weapons like the freeze gun to hold your adversaries in place. Players will vote on useful items to power up the squad and can even combine their vehicles to transform into a giant robot.

"Toylogic was built around the idea of creating memorable gaming experiences that push the boundaries for what the medium can accomplish," said Yoichi Take, President of Toylogic Inc. "Glitch Busters: Stuck on You is the result of our team working hard to truly understand what makes a great co-operative game and produce something that stands out within the industry. We're delighted with what we've accomplished and can't wait for players to soon join forces to battle the evil virus threat." "Toylogic has an incredible pedigree in the video game industry, having supported development on a number of AAA titles over the last 15 years," said Ian Howe, co-CEO of Skybound Games. "Now we have the pleasure to work with them on one of their most exciting releases yet, an incredibly original take on the co-op shooter that will thrill and delight gamers of all ages."