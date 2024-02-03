Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goblin Stone, Orc Chop Games

Goblin Stone Rescheduled To Be Released In Q1 2024

Orc Chop Games have confirmed they have rescheduled Goblin Stone to be released sometime in the first quarter of this year.

Indie game developer and publisher Orc Chop Games confirmed this week that they have rescheduled the release of Goblin Stone. The game was originally teased to be out in 2023, but plans changed, and it got pushed to where it will now be out sometime in Q1 2024. A date hasn't been set, but since it has a free demo out and Steam Nest Fest is approaching fast, we assume that will be revealed shortly.

Goblin Stone

Set against beautifully hand-drawn backgrounds in stunning procedurally generated environments, Goblin Stone's latest trailer sees players finding and creating their own unique goblin lair. Inside, they'll be able to expand its rooms, plan their adventures ahead of venturing into the game world, breed goblins to improve their lineage, recruit fresh fighters to their roster, and build a party from unique classes to take on the wilds. Featuring an innovative turn-based battle system and a sprawling world to explore, Goblin Stone is a narrative experience that offers huge depth. From determining your party and their itemization to their fighting positions, roles, and abilities, all before trading in your loot back at base camp. The purpose? Pushing back against the adventures who're hunting you. Not all goblins will survive, but with each death comes a ​ new ancestor to strengthen your future.

Explore a vast and beautiful world with procedurally generated hand-drawn 2D environments.

Build a sprawling goblin lair chamber by chamber, where only ruins stood before.

Battle despicable humans, elves, and dwarves in an innovative squad-based battle system.

Breed the next generation of goblins to bolster your roster and maximize their inherited strengths.

Determine your adventuring party as you venture into the wilds by mixing ten unique goblin classes, such as the Raider, Guard, and Shaman.

Think tactically as you balance your positioning, abilities, energy, and attack rotations for maximum impact.

Make difficult choices as you decide which goblins to keep and which to toss.

Experience more than 100 hand-illustrated story panels voiced by James Smillie.

Enjoy music composed by the award-winning Peter McConnell of Monkey Island and Hearthstone fame.

