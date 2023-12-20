Posted in: Games, God Of War, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: David Jaffe

God Of War Creator Voices Dislike Of The Current Rebooted Story

The original creator of God Of War, David Jaffe, has voiced his own complaints about Kratos and the current storyline of the franchise.

Article Summary David Jaffe, God Of War creator, criticizes the reboot's storyline for Kratos.

Jaffe's livestream opinions on Kratos' maturity in recent games stir controversy.

He contends the reboot reflects devs' personal lives more than the core audience wishes.

Fans are divided with some missing the original's edginess, while others praise the depth.

David Jaffe has never been shy about voicing his opinions on a number of subjects, including his own creation, God Of War. Jaffe was responsible for creating the series during his time at Santa Monica Studio, but after returning from the industry, he's been doing livestreams on Twitch and YouTube where he talks about practically whatever he feels like. Now one of his opinions about God Of War is going viral as he has expressed his disapproval over the current storyline for Kratos ever since the series was rebooted.

In a recent clip from one of his livestreams, Jaffe complains that while he did enjoy the first game, he does not like the direction they've taken him to grow older as the fanbase grows with him. Criticizing the way Kratos has developed as a signal that the current team of developers have put their own personal thoughts and feelings about life into the character and claiming that the "core audience" really doesn't want that. Jaffe cited an interview with IGN as an example of how they have taken their own experiences and applied them to the character.

The feedback from the internet has been less-than-stellar when it comes to Jaffe's comments, which shouldn't be much of a surprise since the last two games have been highly praised by a newer audience that has welcomed the character's growth and development. He does have supporters who wish that the series would go back to its raunchier days, back when it was filled with sexualized minigames and flavor-of-the-moment bosses. In fact, if you actually go down memory lane, you'll see some of those games have about as much depth to them as mobile titles where you just kill hordes of zombies. The point is, times have changed, and different audiences want different things.

Do you agree with Jaffe about his criticism of the current God Of War storyline? Or do you believe the franchise is better now than it was?

