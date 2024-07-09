Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: godzilla, Stern Pinball

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Edition Pinball Machine Unveiled

Godzilla fans are in for a treat as Stern Pinball has made a special pinball table celebrating the franchisie's 70th Anniversary.

Article Summary Stern Pinball releases Godzilla 70th Anniversary Edition Pinball Machine.

The new pinball machine features a black-and-white motif and classic monsters.

Machine includes updated software with new King of the Monsters Challenge Mode.

Godzilla Pinball Machine celebrates iconic franchise with worldwide availability.

Stern Pinball unveiled a brand new pinball table for Godzilla fans, as they are releasing the Godzilla 70th Anniversary Edition Pinball Machine. The machine pays homage to its past in several ways, with a black-and-white motif coupled with a number of monsters inside the cabinet and decorating the sides, along with noises, settings, and other custom features that should make any fan rejoice and run for cover. We have more details about the table below along with some images, as it's going for $9,700.

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Edition Pinball Machine

One of Stern's most popular, monster-packed pinball adventures, the Godzilla Pinball Machine allows players to progress through the game as Godzilla, fighting with their allies, Mothra, Rodan, and Anguirus, to battle the Xilien invasion and conquer Mechagodzilla to become King of the Monsters! To celebrate this platinum anniversary, the team at Stern has created a special 70th Anniversary Premium Edition version of their Godzilla pinball machine. A dynamic black and white edition, the pinball game features special foil greyscale decals on the cabinet, new greyscale color toys and special backglass artwork to commemorate the special anniversary. Godzilla 70th Anniversary Premium Editions will be available worldwide.

For Godzilla fans looking for even more kaiju-fighting fun, Stern has created an adrenaline-inducing software update available for all existing models of the game. The update introduces the King of the Monsters via a Challenge Mode. The King of the Monsters Challenge can be accessed through the game mode menu, and features the same standard mode rules as the original Wizard Mode. Players can also compete for the top score in a new 'High Score To Date' table added exclusively for this challenge mode.

"Godzilla's 70th anniversary is a huge milestone for the time-honored franchise," said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "In a continuing partnership with Toho, we're thrilled to be a part of the global celebration by providing an all-new product and content update for all fans to enjoy."

