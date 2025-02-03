Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tilting Point | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong, Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers, Hunted Cow Studios

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers Drops New Trailer With Release Date

Check out the latest trailer for the mobile game Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers, as the team has revealed its official release date

Article Summary Discover the release date for Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers, heading to Android and iOS on February 25, 2025.

Explore a new 3D world in Godzilla x Kong with strategic RPG combat in Titan Chasers.

Build your elite Chaser squad, capturing superspecies and defeating adversaries in a vibrant ecosystem.

Join forces online to expand your realm in a thrilling mobile adventure with Godzilla x Kong.

Mobile game developer Hunted Cow Studios and publisher Tilting Point released a new trailer this morning for Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers, revealing the game's release date. Along with some stunning visuals, most of which are not in the game except for the small pieces of gameplay footage, we got confirmation it will be released on Android and iOS on February 25, 2025. Enjoy the trailer above as they're still signing players up ahead of launch!

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers

In Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers, players will step into the shoes of elite explorers, mercenaries, and thrill seekers known as Titan Chasers who have landed on Siren Isles, home to an untamed new ecosystem forged by the Rise of the Titans. These islands represent a fractured mix of Hollow Earth and modern civilization where former towns and cities are now overgrown by exotic flora, fauna, and other resources, making for a richly tempting environment for Titan Chasers. Players will traverse a world teeming with massive monsters and titans while skillfully enhancing their elite team's capabilities and resources amongst other players on the island. With a 4X strategy fused with RPG elements, players in Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers will erect their headquarters, expand a sphere of influence, and confront and eradicate towering adversaries to ensure the survival and supremacy of their squad.

A Brave New World – A stunning 3D map featuring multiple biomes where players will defeat classic and brand new superspecies, rescue survivors, and seek out resources to survive against the forces of nature and rival Chaser factions.

A stunning 3D map featuring multiple biomes where players will defeat classic and brand new superspecies, rescue survivors, and seek out resources to survive against the forces of nature and rival Chaser factions. Squad Building – Elite Chasers with various combat roles can be recruited to lead forces, each offering their own set of unique skills to turn the tide of battle.

Elite Chasers with various combat roles can be recruited to lead forces, each offering their own set of unique skills to turn the tide of battle. Capture Superspecies – Using powerful Monarch tech to hunt, players can capture and study the Superspecies of the Sirens which can be used to unleash their ferocity in battle.

Using powerful Monarch tech to hunt, players can capture and study the Superspecies of the Sirens which can be used to unleash their ferocity in battle. Tactical RPG Combat – Players will embark on thrilling expeditions and test the mettle of their squads in strategic, turn-based RPG combat to uncover the dark secrets of the Sirens in the main story campaign or fight as their favorite Superspecies in the monster vs monster campaign.

Players will embark on thrilling expeditions and test the mettle of their squads in strategic, turn-based RPG combat to uncover the dark secrets of the Sirens in the main story campaign or fight as their favorite Superspecies in the monster vs monster campaign. Team Up and Fight – Powerful alliances can be forged to expand territory and secure critical landmarks with other players online.

Powerful alliances can be forged to expand territory and secure critical landmarks with other players online. Outpost Defense – Players will turn an abandoned, overgrown outpost into a formidable stronghold used to build up forces and level up tech to become a power player within this new frontier.

