Gradius Origins Launches For PC & Consoles Today

Gradius Origins has been released today, offering 18 different titles across seven games, all with a ton of options in one collection

Konami has dropped a brand-new collection of games from their library for old-school arcade and console fans, as Gradius Origins is available for PC and console. This set delves deep into the Gradius collection with several editions of multiple games from the past. You're getting seven games with 18 different regional versions, each of which has been complemented with modern-day quality-of-life improvements and mechanics, as well as a plethora of options, including competitive Online Rankings, Rewind, Quicksave, Quickload, Easy Mode, Training Mode, Invincible Mode, and a massive gallery. We have more details for you here and the latest trailer as the game is live now.

Gradius Origins

This collection features 18 versions across all seven arcade titles in the series, including the first-ever appearance of Gradius III AM Show Version on home consoles. A variety of helpful new features have been added to the games, including save states, a rewind feature, and Invincible Mode. The new Training Mode lets you adjust settings like restart points, loop counts, and power-up statuses to help hone your skills to perfection. There's also a gallery feature that includes music from the game, a variety of images from each title, and much, much more!

Gradius Gradius JP ver Gradius Bubble System ver Nemesis NA ver Nemesis EU ver Nemesis NA Proto ver



Gradius II Gradius II Gofer no Yabou JP Early ver Gradius II Gofer no Yabou JP Mid ver Gradius II Gofer no Yabou JP Late ver VULCAN VENTURE NA ver



Gradius III Gradius III Densetsu kara Shinwa e JP Old ver Gradius III Densetsu kara Shinwa e JP New ver Gradius III ASIAN ver Gradius III Densetsu kara Shinwa e JP AM Show ver



Salamander Salamander JP ver Life Force NA ver



Life Force Life Force JP ver



Salamander 2 Salamander 2 JP ver



Salamander III Salamander III



