All Three Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits Secret Rares

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. There have also been cards inspired by the Buu Saga, The Saiyan Saga, and the Tournament of Power. Let's take a look at the set's three Secret Rares.

This time around, the DBS Card Game collaborated with its community in a new way. Leading up to the reveal of these cards, Bandai set up SCR Showdowns between pairs of content creators known for their battles and openings. The content creators would engage in a live competitive game with the winner allowed to reveal one of Cross Spirit's Secret Rares.

I personally like all three of these, but there is a clear standout. The SS Son Goku & Frieza SCR is already pre-ordering for over $300 on certain outlets, making it quite the pricey card before the set even releases. It's easy to see why, too. SCRs in the past few sets and even here focus on supporting material, depicting moments and characters not seen in the canon of Dragon Ball, Z, and Super. For example, the chase SCRs from the last three sets have been a Super Saiyan 4 Broly, the Supreme Kai of Time, and Super Saiyan 3 Gohanks. This Frieza and Goku card beautifully depicts a pivotal moment from Dragon Ball Super, which will certainly make it more attractive to collectors.

Stay tuned for more reveals.