Black Desert Online Reveals Plans For Sixth Anniversary

Pearl Abyss dropped some new information about their upcoming plans for the Sixth Anniversary of their MMORPG Black Desert Online. The festivities have officially begun and will be running all the way until March 16th, as they are planning to shower you in riches that include raffle events, item drops, login rewards, hot time buffs, and more. On March 5th, the game will hold a special anniversary livestream on both YouTube and Twitch where you can take part in fun events live and earn special rewards. You'll also have the next month to complete the anniversary event challenges,m some of which we have for you below.

EXP & Drop Rate Time (Black Desert Online 6th Anniversary Edition) Event Period: February 16, 2022 (Wed) after maintenance – March 9, 2022 (Wed) before maintenance.

Event Details: In celebration of the upcoming 6th Anniversary of Black Desert, there will be EXP and Item Drop Rate buffs during the entire event!

Black Spirit Buff (6th Anniversary Edition) Event Period: February 16, 2022 (Wed) after maintenance – March 2, 2022 (Wed) before maintenance

February 16, 2022 (Wed) after maintenance – March 2, 2022 (Wed) before maintenance Event Details: To welcome the upcoming 6th anniversary, you can obtain a special buff effect by spending 6 Energy via Energy Burn from the Black Spirit (,) – Exchange (E).

