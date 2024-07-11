Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: GreedFall II: The Dying World

GreedFall II: The Dying World Confirmed For Early Access In September

Nacon announced the official Early Access date for GreedFall II: The Dying World, as the game will arrive on PC this September.

Article Summary GreedFall II: The Dying World hits Early Access in September 2024.

Play as a native of Teer Fradee in a world ravaged by war and plague.

Explore new landscapes and unravel the ambitions threatening your home.

Diplomacy, combat, and choice-driven RPG elements deepen your journey.

Developer Spiders and publisher Nacon have confirmed the Early Access launch date for GreedFall II: The Dying World. The team launched a new trailer today with the news, as players will get an early build of the game on September 24, 2024. No word yet on when the final version will arrive, but we're assuming if they don't aim for a holiday release, we won't see it until 2025. Enjoy the trailer!

GreedFall II: The Dying World

The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you need to regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it's up to you to end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

Experience the unique world of GreedFall again by exploring the old continent! Travel across new landscapes, from Olima – the city of stars of the Bridge Alliance – to the shores of Uxantis, and uncover the secrets of these ancient lands. Meet all the factions that share control over these nations and navigate the treacherous waters of their schemes and conspiracies. Create your own character and find allies to join your team. Help them with their quests, uncover their secrets and make them your friends, rivals or even lovers. As well as equipping them the way you want, you can also take control of them in combat. Immerse yourself in an ever deeper RPG experience where every choice has an impact on your adventure and where diplomacy, manipulation, infiltration and combat are all viable paths for you to achieve your aims.

