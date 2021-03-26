Green Hell Will Finally Come To Consoles This June

It may have taken a bit of time, but developer Creepy Jar has announced today the Green Hell will finally be coming to consoles in June. While they didn't put a specific date on the release, we do know today that it will be the full version of the game with every DLC and update that has come with it since it fully launched in September 2019. What's more, it will be playable on both next-gen consoles down the road when they add in an upgrade, but for now, will be backward compatible. We have more info and the trailer for you to enjoy below.

Whether it was the addition of the compelling and mysterious Story Mode where players came to the aid of a remote Amazonian tribe, or the arrival of the much-requested co-op mode where up to 4 players can tackle their challenges together, Creepy Jar has been committed to building upon Green Hell's already stellar content on a regular basis. By listening to their player-base, and providing them with the best community support possible, they're intent on continuing to improve the Green Hell experience even further, and that includes being hard at work on a proper next-generation upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Survive the Amazon – Resource management, base building, crafting, hunting, wound inspection, sanity management, and more. Green Hell relentlessly puts players to the ultimate survival test in the remote reaches of the Amazon rainforest.

Resource management, base building, crafting, hunting, wound inspection, sanity management, and more. Green Hell relentlessly puts players to the ultimate survival test in the remote reaches of the Amazon rainforest. Story Mode – How did you end up in the Amazon? What happened to your love, Mia? How can you escape? How can you survive? Seeking answers to these questions will take you to the brink of sanity as you rediscover well-known areas and discover new areas for the first time.

How did you end up in the Amazon? What happened to your love, Mia? How can you escape? How can you survive? Seeking answers to these questions will take you to the brink of sanity as you rediscover well-known areas and discover new areas for the first time. Survive TOGETHER – Up to 4 players can tackle the rainforest together in the ultimate bid for survival! Whether it's story mode or endless mode, you can look forward to pulling leeches from all your friends' nether-parts and more in co-op mode!

Up to 4 players can tackle the rainforest together in the ultimate bid for survival! Whether it's story mode or endless mode, you can look forward to pulling leeches from all your friends' nether-parts and more in co-op mode! And more! – Whether it's custom modes, achievement chasing, tackling unique challenges, or building the best jungle hut south of the equator, Green Hell is a robust experience that continues to grow with each update from the Creepy Jar team.