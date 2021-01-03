Guilty Gear Strive Releases The New Anji Mito Trailer

Arc System Works released their latest character trailer for Guilty Gear Strive as we get a better look at the returning Anji Mito. A mainstay of the series since Guilty Gear X, he's back to dance with his fans as one of the primary characters you can fight with. But with many of the characters that often tie to his story not a part of the game yet, it's a little unknown where he rests as far as the storyline will go for him. Fans of the character are going to be happy as you can see in the trailer below, he has returned with a ton of moves he has used in prior games, but they've also given him a few new tricks that have much more flair to them. It's kind of hard to judge as to how effective of a character he will be, but the game's official website lists him as an easy-to-play character, meaning they've designed him for entry-level players to take on and get familiar with the moves and combos before moving onto someone more challenging (if they wish). Enjoy the trailer below as Guilty Gear Strive is currently set to be released on April 14th, 2021, provided it doesn't get pushed back again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attack the opponent with a dance that makes everything! A young man who is a survivor of Japanese. A hot-blooded person who acts according to intuition rather than theory. The behavior that is straightforward and does not think about the future is conspicuous, but unlike that of the optimist, it is simply lacking in thoughtfulness. He doesn't give a special sense of justice, but he reveals a feeling of repulsion when he bends or disagrees. Often, he behaves like a fool, but he is charming.