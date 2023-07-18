Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doinksoft, Gunbrella

Gunbrella Reveals Brand-New Gameplay Trailer This Week

Check out the latest trailer for Gunbrella, as Devolver Digital shows off more of the gameplay before it comes out this year.

Devolver Digital and developer Doinksoft have released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming game Gunbrella, as the game will be coming out later this year. The trailer gives us the first really good look we've had at the gameplay since it was released, as the game has basically sat in mystery since that time. The action looks pretty dope as players will be running around in all sorts of chaotic situations, using their trusty gunbrella to take them out and protect them as a weapon/bulletproof shield. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for a proper release dater to come.

"Gunbrella is a gritty noir-punk action-adventure set in a world dependent on a rapidly diminishing natural resource. Fill the rain-soaked boots of a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, entering an unfamiliar town armed only with the titular Gunbrella, a high-caliber firearm that doubles as an umbrella. Your hard-nosed investigation soon becomes entangled with the inner workings of a creepy cabal of ghouls and gangsters, cops and cultists, and the fallout of corporate exploitation. Engage in thrilling, side-scrolling action making full use of the Gunbrella's unique maneuverability and close-quarters combat capabilities. The Gunbrella is more than just a weapon – use it to glide, swing, dash, and dive around the world and discover seemingly unattainable secrets along the way."

"From a small town menaced by cult kidnappings to a junkyard fortress ruled by a ruthless trash gang, explore a diverse assortment of unusual locations and interrogate bizarre characters on your quest for answers. Keep track of findings in your trusty notebook, and remember to retrace your steps. Salvage scrap and spare parts to trade for different munitions and upgrades for your impermeable arsenal. As your search deepens, and you conjure increasingly ghastly agents of the supernatural, you'll need all the help you can get."

