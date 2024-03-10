Posted in: Games, Twitch, Video Games, YouTube | Tagged: Dr. Disrespect, Mountain Dew, MTN DEW, TimtheTatman

MTN DEW Wants You To Pick Champions While Winning Prizes

Dr DisRespect and TimTheTatMan are going head-to-head in a special contest from MTN DEW, which can nab you some prizes in the process.

Article Summary Vote for the Most Refreshing Streamer: Dr DisRespect or TimTheTatMan.

Win gaming gear by entering MTN DEW's sweepstakes.

US residents 18+ can participate until March 12th, 2024.

Earn extra votes at 7-Eleven for a chance at more prizes.

MTN DEW is holding a pair of gaming contests for you to take part in as they want you to pick which of two specific streamers earns their top honor. Running until March 12, you can choose between Dr DisRespect and TimTheTatMan as to who is the Most Refreshing Streamer. In the process of doing so, you can be entered in two different contests, one for some elite gaming gear, while the other is tied to 7-Eleven. We have the full rundown of everything you can expect from the contest as you have about two days left to take part in it.

MTN DEW Most Refreshing Streamer

MTN DEW is calling on the epically massive fan bases of MTN DEW partners and gaming streamers Dr DisRespect and TimTheTatMan to go toe-to-toe and officially crown the Most Refreshing Streamer. To kick off the battle, we're taking to the internet and having YOU vote on the big winner. Details below on how you can get in on the action:

L et us know who you think should take the title by visiting the relevant @MountainDew Twitter/X post and following the instructions to get entered to win epic prizes and cast your vote.

Enter to win gaming essentials like an H9 Elite RTX 4090 Gaming PC, a Lightweight Ergonomic Wired Gaming Mouse, or a Full-Size Optical Gaming Keyboard.

The MOST REFRESHING STREAMER sweepstakes is open to US residents 18+ and runs through 3/12/24. See here for full rules. Visit MTN DEW on social media for more info.

But wait, there's more! If you miss out on the Most Refreshing Streamer sweepstakes, 7-Eleven and MTN DEW have joined forces for yet another battle between these two fandoms. Additional battle details below:

Visit MtnDewGamingChamp.com and enter your email address to vote for the MTN DEW Gaming Champion.

PLUS, to cast seven extra votes, visit your local 7-Eleven and post a photo of yourself with the Dr DisRespect and TimTheTatMan display to Twitter/X or Instagram using hashtags #DocMtnDewGamingChamp and #TimMtnDewGamingChamp.

Casting extra votes through 7-Eleven is open to US residents 13+ and is limited to 1 vote per person per day ending 04/30/24. Visit MTN DEW on social media for more info.

