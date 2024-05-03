Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Stunlock Studios, V Rising

V Rising Drops New Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

Check out the official launch trailer for V Rising this week, as the vampire action survival RPG will be released this Wednesday.

Article Summary Stunlock Studios releases the V Rising launch trailer pre-May launch.

Gameplay revealed: Hunt for blood, evade the sun, and build an empire.

Play V Rising solo, online with friends, or against vampire adversaries.

Customize your vampire with a mix of weapons, spells, and strategy.

Indie game developer and publisher Stunlock Studios dropped a new trailer for V Rising this week, as we have the official launch trailer ahead of the game's May release. The action RPG has been in the works for a few years, and has been in Early Access since May of 2022. The trailer shows what the final version will look and feel like, while also dropping notes about what the main story will be like. Enhjoy the trailer as the game will be out on May 8, 2024.

V Rising

Awaken as a weakened Vampire after centuries of slumber. Hunt for blood to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to survive. Rebuild your castle and convert humans into your loyal servants in a quest to raise your Vampire empire. Make allies or enemies online or play solo locally, fend off holy soldiers, and wage war in a world of conflict. Seize your destiny! Defy Dracula! Rule the night. Explore a vast world teeming with mythical horrors and danger. Travel through lush forests, open countryside, and dark caverns to discover valuable resources, meeting friends and foes alike along the way. Traverse the world with vampire comrades or hunt solo as you pillage villages, raid bandits, and delve into the domains of supernatural beasts.

Stick to the shadows during the daytime, or the burning sunlight will turn you to ashes. Roam the night and prey on your victims in the darkness. As a vampire, you must quench your thirst for blood while planning your strategies around the rising and setting sun. Gather resources and discover ancient techniques to uncover forgotten knowledge. Use your newly acquired insight to build a castle to store your loot and grow your army of darkness. Personalize your domain, exhibit your vampiric style, and make sure to craft coffins for servants and friends. Strengthen your castle to protect your treasure hoard from vampire rivals.

Travel alone or explore the world with friends. Fighting side by side with other Vampires will give you an advantage in the fight to conquer the greatest threats of Vardoran. Raid other players' castles, play the diplomat in the game of blood, power, and betrayal, or craft an indomitable retinue of insidious allies. Compete or cooperate – the choice is yours. Learn and master an arsenal of deadly weapons and unholy abilities. In V Rising, you aim skillshots and dodge projectiles using​ precise​​ ​WASD controls ​and cursor-based​ ​aiming – no click to move. Tailor your vampire to fit your play style by combining weapons with a variety of spells earned through vanquishing powerful foes. Find and master your personal, perfect blend of sword and sorcery to become the ultimate nocturnal predator!

