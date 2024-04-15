Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 30XX, Batterystaple Games

30XX Releases New Update With An Additional Hero

Batterystaple Games has a new update out for 30XX, giving players new levels, a new hero, and more content to expand the game.

Article Summary New hero Delta arrives in 30XX's 1.2 update with unique mechanics.

Delta is available for free, along with a special Steam sale at $14 USD.

Players can unlock Delta with game wins or multiple high-level runs.

The update introduces new level variants and a character-specific action button.

Indie game developer and publisher Batterystaple Games released a new update for 30XX today, as players get Version 1.2, also known as Delta's Dawn. The big piece of this content is you're getting a new hero by the name of Delta, complete with their own special mechanics and ways of playing that will have you playing levels in unique ways. We have the details of the update below as the content is now live.

30XX – Delta's Dawn

Delta is free for all players of 30XX – unlike 20XX, we've decided to try releasing 30XX's first new character for free, instead of making it into a paid DLC. This is kind of an experiment for us – we'll see how it goes! To celebrate his release, 30XX will be at its lowest price ever on Steam – 30% off, or $14 USD – for the next two weeks. He'll go live on Switch soon, as well – just waiting for the update to pass their certification.

Unlocked the same way the Entropy Cluster is — either a game win or 5+ level 5-or-higher runs will unlock Delta. Players who have already achieved this will see a Delta unlock pop-up immediately when starting the game, and will not have to re-unlock him.

Delta wields both Ace and Nina's weapons and powers, and is encouraged to aggressively switch between them as the situation demands to sate his need for Glory.

Weapons: Delta can use most of Ace and Nina's weapons, and begins the game with both the N-Buster and the A-Saber bound. He can only use one Nina beam at a time (no stacking). When completing a Contemplation Room, he'll receive either an Ace or a Nina weapon at random. Delta can't find Ace's weapon augs.

Instead of charging normally, Delta charges his Weapons by using them – three Nina hits charges the next Ace attack, and vice versa.

Weapon hits build Hype. At 20+ stacks, Delta can press RT (the previously unused button) to consume them and become Glorious, fully recharging his NRG and giving a damage/speed boost for 5 seconds. Hype does not decay when hit (unlike Ace). Activating Glory is Delta's primary NRG recovery mechanism, so you want to time the activation such that it'll give you lots of extra juice for your Powers while also being in position to utilize the damage or speed buffs Glory grants.

Powers: Delta can find both characters' Powers – at the end of each boss fight, he'll be offered one at random. Delta can find Power Augs, but can't fuse Powers. Because of his rapid NRG recovery via Glory, Delta's Nina Powers have a base cost of 2x their Nina cost. Delta's Powers are bound like Ace's Techniques (and his Nina Powers default to their Ace-technique-counterpart keys). Delta doesn't have Unleash Blade – a few Ace weapons work differently to account for this (For example, Edgewall is the shield by default, and fires the charged boomerang when the attack is charged). Aiming Gear aims automatically.

Added Alt Phases, intended to spice up level variety between runs. As of this patch note, three levels have alternate phases (Burning Temple, Deepverse, Highvault) – if you encounter these stages on level 3+, they might spawn with a few twists!

Added a new button that performs a different action depending on your character. Nina's action is Stance Lock, keeping you in place and letting you aim your weapons more easily. Ace's action is Blade Swap, letting you quickly switch between primary weapons. Delta's action is Glory, which consumes active Hype Stacks (if 20+) to grant full NRG and a temporary speed/damage boost.



