Gunnar Reveals New Groot Frames In Latest Marvel Partnership

I am Groot! Well, you can be Groot, as Gunnar has a new pair of Marvel-themed frames based on the Guardians Of The Galaxy member.

The latest deal between Gunnar and Marvel is one you'll enjoy if you love humanoid trees, as they have revealed new Groot-themed frames. As you can see here, they have made this walnut design based on the Guardians of the Galaxy character, designed to work with all of their lens types, including prescriptions. But most importantly, they have been designed to help block out blue light and help keep your eyesight healthy if you spend hours looking at monitors and mobile devices. Because it's a Marvel pair, they're going to run you more than normal as the price for these has been set at $130. We have more details about the frames from the company here.

I am Gunnar. Inspired by Marvel Comics' lovable, spacefaring tree, Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Edition boldly displays the strength and beauty of real wood. Bolstering the walnut exterior, a laminated carbon fiber internal layer improves firmness, tensile and compressive strength. Sustainably harvested materials and precision engineering will survive all forms of adventure, from typical wear-and-tear to intergalactic-level space threats. The Marvel Comic's Groot Glasses are perfect for unleashing your inner superhero and combating intergalactic threats, like the harmful effects of visible high-energy blue light, including dry, red, or irritated eyes, blurred vision, and eye fatigue. These glasses are lightweight, stylish, and composed of sustainably sourced walnut wood. Featuring flexible spring hinges, carbon fiber reinforcement, and a sustainably sourced walnut wood material. The flexible metal hinges and laminated carbon fiber internal give these glasses super-power strength and durability.

Sustainably harvested walnut wood material laminated to carbon fiber

Flexible spring hinges for customizable fit

Gunnar patented lens technology

G-Shield lens coating: anti-reflective & smudge resistant

Proprietary polyamide lens material provides crisp optics with ultra-durability

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Official Marvel Comics' Groot licensed glasses

