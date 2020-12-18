Level Up: Complete Guide To Level 45 Requirements In Pokémon GO

The level cap has been raised to 50 in Pokémon GO, tasking Level 40 trainers with earning XP, and completing new requirements in order to level up. Here's everything trainers need to know about Level 45 and how to get there.

When you click on your profile page in Pokémon GO, you will now see that a Research icon has been added to the end of a bar showcasing how much XP is needed to get to Level 45. Here are the following tasks needed to get to Level 44 and a breakdown of how to get there efficiently.

XP Required: 13,000,000

As you will have noticed, the amount of XP needed per level is steadily increasing. Some trainers will immediately unlock this portion of the requirements from XP they earned before the news levels went live… but we're going to start to see many trainers slow down due to the XP needed. The Lucky Egg grind has certainly begun again.

Defeat 100 Team GO Rocket Grunts

There's no rushing this one. It's going to be a grind. The only tips that will help expedite this in any way is to be aware of when the balloons arrive on screen. You can get, outside of boosted events, a maximum amount of four Team GO Rocket balloons per day, arriving at 6 AM, 12 PM, 6 PM, and 12 AM. If your app is closed and you open your phone, for example, at 9:30 AM, you will likely be able to still get your 6 AM balloon. However, if your app is active and you don't click on the balloon, it will not wait around for you.

The best way to get this done is to venture out into the world and battle multiple Rocket stops daily.

Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon

While this is the easiest to complete, be careful. It's only going to hurt you long-term if you burn through your Stardust, so be smart about which Shadow Pokémon you purify. Don't purify Shadows that are useful in battle like Legendaries. Don't purify Shadows that cost 5000 Stardust. Zubats are going to be your best bet because that species, and a few others like it, cost 1000 Stardust to purify. Always be sure to look at that cost.

Lastly, remember that you're going to face off with 100 Grunts and 50 Leaders. By the end of this, you will have 150 new Shadow Pokémon to pick and choose from at the very least. You'll likely have more because it takes six Grunt battles to earn a Rocket Radar to face a leader in Pokémon GO. As cool as it may be to be the first Level 45 player in your raid group, being frugal with your Stardust will benefit you in a much more impactful way.

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 50 times

This may separate players who invest major funds in Pokémon GO and those who play for free. Our major tip here is nuanced. Personally, I find that it is worth it to purchase a Rocket Radar… sometimes. It depends on what you want out of these battles. When Rocket Leaders debut their new teams, I will purchase a few radars so that I can learn their best counters, write battle guides, and (on a personal note) attempt to collect Shiny Shadow Pokémon. Your mileage may vary. What I personally, and emphatically, do not think is worth paying for is rushing to level up. If the only reason you'd buy Rocket Radars is to reach Level 45, our tip would be to slow down. You have to do 100 Grunt battles anyway, which will yield 16 Rocket Radars. Start there, see where you are, and assess if you think the Radars are worth buying afterward. Overall, because of the sheer amount needed and because the current Rocket Leader teams are not new, my final suggestion is to grind this one out by earning the free Radars.

Earn 10 Platinum Medals

Many who reach Level 44 will have already earned these by their playing style. Easier badges to target are:

Kanto: Registering all 151 is already a task needed for February's Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto so if you haven't completed it by then, you'll soon have the chance.

Johto: You may have to trade for the regionals but those are fairly easy to find in local Pokémon groups.

Collector: Catching 50K Pokémon seems difficult, but it will likely have happened on the road to Level 44.

Scientist: Evolve the commons!

Breeder: This Egg hatching medal is definitely one of the ones that many will have already passively unlocked.

Pikachu Fan: Two different costumed Pikas are active this month.

Berry Master: Get out and feed Pokémon in gyms. Easiest badge to grind by far.

Gym Leader: This may be a grind, but it's a relatively passive one if you target inactive gyms.

Pokémon Ranger: Going after easy tasks in Pokémon GO makes this very doable.

Idol: Add Friends on social media or even add your code below.

Hero: This is a tough one, yes… but these Team GO Rocket battles may just get you there anyway.