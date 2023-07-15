Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos

Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos Releases First Trailer

Check out the first official trailer for Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos, as Natsume has revealed more about the gameplay.

Natsume Inc. released a new trailer this week for Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos, as we finally get a proper look at the game. This particular trailer, the first we've seen, I might add, provides a proper look at the gameplay you'll experience this time around. They've changed up a few things and made the mechanics better, but ultimately it does feel like the titles you've experienced before. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom, as the game will be released on September 26th.

"In today's trailer for Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos, Natsume shares a glimpse of the new world of Anthos and all the fantastic characters and animals players will meet while reconnecting the world's villages. Visit majestic waterfalls, green pastures, volcanic lands, and snowy terrain to bring back the Harvest Goddess and Harvest Sprites! Take part in the iconic Equestrian Challenge, fish for the best catch in the Fish Faceoff, share a delicious meal with new friends, and work together to reunite the world all while taking care of your farm and growing crops like Eggplants, Ice Tomatoes, and even Snowmen! Meet some of the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes, like Lina and Vivi, and be sure to snap a photo to remember every moment!"

"The land of Anthos was a peaceful and harmonious land watched over by the Harvest Goddess and the Harvest Sprites, who protected the inhabitants of Anthos from natural disasters such as storms, earthquakes, and the like. However, one day many years ago, Anthos experienced a severe volcanic eruption that threatened life on Anthos itself, and the Harvest Goddess and Harvest Sprites had to use all of their remaining power to keep the people and animals of Anthos safe. This left the different villages across the land blocked off from each other. Some unfortunate souls even got trapped outside their villages, and were unable to return. Believing that the separated villages and people would one day be reconnected, the Harvest Goddess sent out a bottle with a letter and a magic key, then fell into a deep sleep. Now, 10 years later, you have found the SOS the Harvest Goddess sent to the world in the form of a message in a bottle! With the help of your wacky inventor friend Doc Jr. and many others, it'll be up to you to revive the Harvest Goddess and the Harvest Sprites, as well as reconnect all of the villages of Anthos with each other!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!