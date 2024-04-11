Posted in: Arena Breakout, Games, Mobile Games, Tencent Games | Tagged: Arena Breakout, MoreFun Studios

Arena Breakout Season 4 Has Officially Launched Today

Arena Breakout has officially launched Season 4 of the game today, as Bruce Lee arrives along with a new theme for the next few months.

Article Summary Season 4 of Arena Breakout launches with a new Fog Of War theme and Bruce Lee.

Faction battles escalate with new maps and tension between Blackgold and Gresk.

Discover new 12v12 faction battles and revamped Valley map for strategic warfare.

Players can now access new all-purpose and close-combat weapons in the game.

Tencent Games and MoreFun Studios have launched Season 4 of Arena Breakout today, as the game has a new theme and a special guest. The new Fog Of War theme for the game brings about a rising tension between two factions, as you'll be thrown into the middle of the conflict in an attempt to survive or outlast others in the PvPvE mobile title. Faction battles will be a major focus this time around, along with map changes, new weapons, and the inclusion of Bruce Lee as an option. We have more details here and the trailer above, as the content is now live.

Arena Breakout – Season 4

Tensions between Blackgold and Gresk have reached an all-time high. An assault breaks out between the two factions in Northridge over a mysterious scientist that once worked in a top-secret underground lab beneath the TV station. As ally Randall Fisher and bosses Fred and Porrero wage war, experience new large-scale 12v12 faction battles and determine how best to turn a profit amidst the seething conflict. While the clash between Blackgold and Gresk escalates, war in the Valley map expands to include the new Norteño Court construction by the RV Camp and revamped versions of the Small Factory in the north and the Port in the south. The map remains most suitable for mid to long-range weapons like the AK-102 and M4 assault rifles. Beware of snipers by the cliffs!

Speaking of weapons, new guns have also been imported into the Dark Zone, courtesy of overseas benefactors. These include the T951 and T03 assault rifles made for all-purpose warfare and the Bizon and TS5 submachine guns designed for up close and personal confrontation. Of course, players are free to modify these firearms with high, medium, low, and multi-grade materials and a variety of accessories depending on the battlefield's changing conditions.

