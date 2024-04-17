Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bohemia Interactive, Vigor

Vigor Confirmed For Steam Early Access Release This May

After already being out on all three major consoles, Bohemia Interactive is bringing Vigor to PC via Steam in Early Access next month.

Article Summary Vigor is set for Steam Early Access launch in May after console releases.

Bohemia Interactive offers a $19.99 Vigor Reinforcements Pack for Early Access.

Early Access includes Vigor Chronicles: Isolation, with new features to test.

Players can give feedback on the Weapon Overhaul during the Early Access phase.

In what genuinely feels like a backwards release schedule, Bohemia Interactive will finally bring Vigor to PC as the game is coming to Steam in Early Access. It's hard to comprehend in this day and age, but yes, the free-to-play looter shooter made its way to consoles before it arrived on PC, but that's being changed next month as players will get a limited version of the game as they prepare to release the full edition of the game. We have details from the team of what players will have access to, as well as an option for the game if you decide to invest some money into it. No official release date for the full game has been confirmed yet.

Vigor – Early Access on Steam

Early Access arrives with the special Vigor – Reinforcements Pack, which will be priced at $19.99 and will allow players who purchase it to be able to play with each other on PC, while the game is still in Early Access. The Reinforcements Pack contains an exclusive uniform and a unique title that you can wear as a badge of honor by being one of the very first to play Vigor on PC. The Pack also contains a set of weapons and consumables from all rarities that will help you kickstart your journey as you become the ultimate Outlander in perilous Norway. Once the Early Access is over, all progress will be wiped for all players on PC.

Seeing as Vigor has been out for almost five years, with a multitude of Battle Passes since, Bohemia Interactive decided to let players who buy the Vigor – Reinforcements Pack enjoy Early Access with Season 18 a.k.a. Vigor Chronicles: Isolation. This update introduced the much-awaited Smoke Grenade, the new Eikevjen Shootout map, melee improvements, and the M14 assault rifle. Early Access Outlanders will also get a sneak peek into the Weapon Overhaul, a much-requested topic by the community. They will be the very first to test out the improved gunplay and will be able to provide the dev team with valuable feedback before the full release.

