Mega Alakazam Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2023 Use these top Ghost-type and Dark-type counters to take down Mega Alakazam, who returns to Mega Raids this week in Pokémon GO.

In the middle of two events, the Let's GO 2023 event and the latest Team GO Rocket Takeover, we are getting a switch-up in the Pokémon GO raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Alakazam in Mega Raids in order to earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your very own Alakazam. You can even hunt for Shiny Alakazam in these raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Alakazam Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Alakazam counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu with efficiency.

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Yveltal; Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Guzzlord: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Alakazam can be defeated by a pair of trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Keep in mind, though, that attempting to catch using a Pinap Berry will earn you extra Abra Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!