The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 25: Mewtwo VSTAR Gold

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me through a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Secret Rare section of Pokémon GO.

Mewtwo VSTAR is, of course, the Pokémon GO set mascot. We get three versions of the card: the standard version, the Rainbow Rare, and the Gold Secret Rare. Gold VSTAR cards tend to be the bigger chase than their Rainbow Rare equivalent in most sets, but Pokémon GO is an outlier. In this set, the Rainbow Rare Mewtwo VSTAR is actually significantly higher in value than this Gold Secret Rare Mewtwo VSTAR. Personally, while I like them both, there's something special about the Gold cards… though I do dislike that we're not seeing Shiny Gold cards anymore. That was a very fun part of the Sword & Shield era that seems to have ended with Shiny Flaaffy in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

