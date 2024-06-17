Posted in: Board Games, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: Horrified: World of Monsters

Horrified: World Of Monsters Announced For August Release

Ravensburger revealed a new Horrified title this week, as Horrified: World Of Monsters will be released for retail this August.

Article Summary Ravensburger announces Horrified: World of Monsters for August.

Game features monsters like the Sphinx, Yeti, Jiangshi, and Cthulhu.

New multi-phase puzzles and cooperative gameplay challenge players.

Horror and fantasy blend with a "steampunk light" and the Void gateway.

Ravensburger revealed a brand new entry in the Horrified series of tabletop games, as Horrified: World of Monsters will arrive this August. The game will take some of the more glorified monsters across history and make them playable characters in this fourth incarnation of the series. Now you'll work together playing as the Sphinx, a Yeti, Jiangshi, and Cthulhu, with all-new rules for mixing and matching monsters with its predecessor title, Horrified: Greek Monsters. We have more info below as it will become available online and at Target on August 1, 2024.

Horrified: World of Monsters

In this cooperative game, each monster presents a unique challenge and can be combined differently for infinite thrills. Players must face the monsters and puzzle-like obstacles inspired by monstrous legends and lore to gather item tokens, protect citizens, and avoid attacks in the game's cooperative play, immersing the player in its detailed world. Horrified: World of Monsters brings to life the riddling Sphinx, reclusive Yeti, and ravenous Jiangshi. To accurately portray Jiangshi, the hopping vampire from Chinese folklore, Ravensburger worked with Sen-Foong Lim, a cultural consultant who also co-wrote Jiangshi: Blood in the Banquet Hall. Creating a puzzle to represent the Great Old One itself, Cthulhu, called for a game design approach equally otherworldly. This led to Horrified's first multi-phase puzzle, with one puzzle in the realm of World of Monsters and one in Cthulhu's realm.

"For World of Monsters, we really wanted to use every inch of real estate on the components to grow the Horrified universe," said Sam Dawson, Art Director at Ravensburger. "This iteration started as 'steampunk light' where analog technology meets magic, but then we added the concept of the Void in the center of town. This acts as a gateway to infinite worlds and timelines. In addition to old tech, you'll also spot Greek columns and a decaying airliner to impress on players that anything is possible. Because the Void at the center of this world of monsters can spit out all kinds of fiends, it's the perfect 'base' setting to mix and match monsters from Horrified: Greek Monsters… and dare I threaten future Horrified games to come!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!