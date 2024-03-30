Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Chaosium, Horror on the Orient Express

Horror On The Orient Express: The Board Game Announced

Chaosium revealed a brand new horror game on the way as they mix history and terror with Horror On The Orient Express: The Board Game.

Article Summary Chaosium teases a new horror board game, "Horror on the Orient Express".

Based on the Call Of Cthulhu series, with Kickstarter launch in April.

Cooperative gameplay set in the 1920s aboard the legendary train.

Features adventure, deduction, combat, high replayability, and rich design.

Tabletop publisher Chaosium announced their latest game in the works with the reveal of Horror on the Orient Express: The Board Game. The game is the latest in the Call Of Cthulhu series of games, as they take the historic European train and plunge it into a journey through the unknown and the terrifying. The team are planning to launch a Kickstarter in April to find it, so there's no release date or guaranteed availability yet. But we have more info about the game below.

Horror on the Orient Express: The Board Game

Be lured into the luxurious Orient Express in the 1920s, taking you on a dangerous train ride into the realm of the Dreamlands. Everything is against you, from monsters attacking the train to murderous cults hiding among the passengers. Worst of all, an eldritch, blood-thirsty vampire hunting down everything that moves. Can you solve the dark secrets of the Orient Express before time runs out? The exciting new take on the classic Call of Cthulhu campaign gives board game and horror TTRPG fans alike a new way to experience the story with their friends and family. This cooperative game gives players a chance to explore the 1920s aboard the famous Orient Express and investigate the murderous cult (and monsters) trying to stop the train from reaching its destination – and sacrifice everyone onboard along the way.

Horror on the Orient Express: The Board Game offers a combination of adventure, deduction, survival, and pushing your luck as you identify evil cultists, fight off monsters, protect your passengers from a cruel vampire, and survive the nightmarish trip through the legendary Dreamlands. Multiple strategies, a lot of controllable mechanisms, high replayability, and astonishing table presence – with a condensed gameplay design so your gaming group doesn't need to dedicate a whole day to the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!