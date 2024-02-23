Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: hunt-a-killer, Relatable

Hunt-A-Killer Has Now Been Acquired By Relatable

Tabletop gaming company Relatable revealed today they have officially acquired the murder mystery company and brand Hunt-A-Killer.

UPDATE: Since this article was released, we have learned new information about the acquisition. In a couple of statements sent to us from the team, "Relatable is retaining the Hunt A Killer creative team, bringing seven professionals in-house and including Hunt A Killer co-founder Derrick Smith, who will serve as the Creative VP at Relatable overseeing the Hunt A Killer brand. HAK's co-founder and CEO Ryan Hogan chose to go a different direction. Relatable will continue to manufacture and market Hunt A Killer games. The biggest change fans will see is a move away from the company's subscription model and more retail availability in big box retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Amazon."

Tabletop company Hunt-A-Killer, who has been making murder mystery titles under the same name, announced they have been acquired by Relatable. If you're not familiar with Relatable, they're the company being the popular game What Do You Meme? The terms of the deal were not made public, only that the company would use its "proven omni-channel marketing and global retail strategies to elevate the Hunt A Killer franchise." So, at the moment, we don't know if they're keeping the staff, we don't know if any changes are being made to the game's lineup or upcoming products, we don't even know if what they had planned will be released now. We have a few quotes from the announcement this morning as we're now waiting to hear what direction the company will take with the new gaming brand under their umbrella.

"This is what we're all about at Relatable. This announcement comes on the heels of other significant moves we've made over the last few months. From the renaming of the company to our recent hire of Karen Branson as CRO and newly introduced licensed products like Squishamallows Heating Pads, Relatable is better positioned than ever before, and as our first acquisition, we couldn't be more excited about what the future holds for Hunt A Killer and our company as a whole," stated Elliot Tebele, co-founder of Relatable.

"Hunt A Killer has built a large community of fans, becoming the market leader in the red-hot murder mystery category. We see clear synergies and growth opportunities to continue serving HAK's devoted fans and to take this brand to new heights," added Ben Kaplan, co-founder of Relatable. "Relatable's existing line of games and products are typically casual, fun, and easy to play. Hunt A Killer allows us to expand our footprint and cater to an entirely new demographic of players."

"This is a white space in the games category that we've been interested in for quite some time, and we're beyond excited to take on this opportunity to elevate the Hunt A Killer brand, grow the collection at big box retail, and focus on longer-term opportunities for growth such as licensing to TV and film," stated Elie Ballas, co-founder of Relatable.

