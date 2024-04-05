Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Puzzle & Dragons, Video Games | Tagged: HUNTERxHUNTER

HUNTERxHUNTER Has Arrived In Puzzle & Dragons

GungHo Online has launched another anime crossover for Puzzle & Dragons, as the characters and locations from HUNTERxHUNTER have arrived.

GungHo Online Entertainment has released a new update for Puzzle & Dragons, as they have launched the new HUNTERxHUNTER collaboration. As you may have seen in the past from other collab events, this is your chance to get items exclusive to this run involving the anime. In fact, this is almost a direct copy of a couple of previous events involving anime/manga properties, so if you're a longtime player, you'll be familiar with what you need to do in order to accomplish everything they have listed below. best of luck to all of you as the event will run until April 22, 2024.

Puzzle & Dragons x HUNTERxHUNTER

The Hunter Association and Chairman Netero are tasked with the extermination of Chimera Ants, including Neferpitou, Shaiapouf, and Menthuthuyoupi, who are prowling the dungeons of Puzzle & Dragons. Players seeking strength to overcome these menaces can turn to a notorious band of thieves known as the Phantom Troupe, including Franklin, Kortopi, Bonolenov, and Kalluto. Gather these powerful members and the deadly Chimera Ants with pulls from the 7 Magic Stones! HUNTER×HUNTER Egg Machine 2. Do five pulls at once from 7 Magic Stones! HUNTER×HUNTER Egg Machine 2 to get five free pulls from the HUNTER×HUNTER Bonus Egg Machine.

Daily Hunter Training Login Rewards

Those who log in daily will receive rewards from Login Stamps like the HUNTER×HUNTER Memorial Egg Machine 2 and Latent TAMADRA (Extra Slot), while the most dedicated players who log in for 10 days of the collaboration will be granted a total of two pulls from the HUNTER×HUNTER Egg Machine 2.

Class-A Bounties

Eight collab-exclusive dungeons offer players many ways to become stronger as they chase down humanity's greatest threats:

HUNTER×HUNTER is a dungeon that lets players battle for a chance to earn three pulls from the HUNTER×HUNTER Bonus Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward for the East Gorteau-Expert floor.

is a dungeon that lets players battle for a chance to earn three pulls from the HUNTER×HUNTER Bonus Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward for the East Gorteau-Expert floor. HUNTER×HUNTER Phantom Troupe is a dungeon that lets players battle for a chance to earn various rewards, including HUNTER×HUNTER Medal – Gold. Players will also receive one pull from the HUNTER×HUNTER Memorial Egg Machine 2 as a first-time clear reward for the Spider-Expert floor.

is a dungeon that lets players battle for a chance to earn various rewards, including HUNTER×HUNTER Medal – Gold. Players will also receive one pull from the HUNTER×HUNTER Memorial Egg Machine 2 as a first-time clear reward for the Spider-Expert floor. HUNTER×HUNTER-Chimera Ants challenges players with the Assists Invalid restriction and rewards teams led by a HUNTER×HUNTER collab character with a drop rate of 100%. Players will also receive one pull from the Clear Reward! ★7+ HUNTER×HUNTER Egg Machine 2 as a first-time clear reward. Multiplayer! HUNTER×HUNTER-Chimera Ants is a 3-player mode for HUNTER×HUNTER-Chimera Ants.

challenges players with the Assists Invalid restriction and rewards teams led by a HUNTER×HUNTER collab character with a drop rate of 100%. Players will also receive one pull from the Clear Reward! ★7+ HUNTER×HUNTER Egg Machine 2 as a first-time clear reward. HUNTER×HUNTER-Fixed Team is a Fixed Team dungeon that grants players with various rewards, including HUNTER×HUNTER Medal – Gold, for clearing each floor and one pull from the HUNTER×HUNTER Memorial Egg Machine 2 for clearing all floors.

is a Fixed Team dungeon that grants players with various rewards, including HUNTER×HUNTER Medal – Gold, for clearing each floor and one pull from the HUNTER×HUNTER Memorial Egg Machine 2 for clearing all floors. Phantom Troupe Rush! is a special dungeon that challenges players with the Assists Invalid restriction and rewards players with Event Medal – Black as a first-time clear reward. Teams led by a HUNTER×HUNTER collab character are guaranteed a drop rate of 100%, and teams led by a specified leader character will receive Fun Fun Cloth: The Convenient Magic Handkerchief as a clear reward. Multiplayer! Phantom Troupe Rush! is a 3-player mode for Phantom Troupe Rush!

is a special dungeon that challenges players with the Assists Invalid restriction and rewards players with Event Medal – Black as a first-time clear reward. Teams led by a HUNTER×HUNTER collab character are guaranteed a drop rate of 100%, and teams led by a specified leader character will receive Fun Fun Cloth: The Convenient Magic Handkerchief as a clear reward. [Hunter Association] Title Challenge! is a special dungeon that challenges players to use a fixed Helper and clear within a certain time limit. Players will receive the [Hunter Association] title and the HUNTER×HUNTER Orbs 2 Skin as a first-time clear reward.

Monster Exchange

Exchange HUNTER×HUNTER Medals collected from the HUNTER×HUNTER Phantom Troupe, HUNTER×HUNTER-Chimera Ants, and HUNTER×HUNTER-Fixed Team dungeons at the Monster Exchange. The Monster Exchange lineup features event-exclusive collab characters including Shaiapouf's Violin.

Special Bundles

With these collab-exclusive bundles, players can recruit fan-favorite HUNTER×HUNTER characters:

30 Magic Stones & Hunter Association Chairman, Netero Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medals – Black, and one pull from the Hunter Association Chairman, Netero Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing Hunter Association Chairman, Netero. Players will also get the HUNTER×HUNTER Collab BGM Set when they get Hunter Association Chairman, Netero for the first time.

Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medals – Black, and one pull from the Hunter Association Chairman, Netero Egg Machine for $29.99 USD, guaranteeing Hunter Association Chairman, Netero. Players will also get the HUNTER×HUNTER Collab BGM Set when they get Hunter Association Chairman, Netero for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & Assassin Family Elite, Killua Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Assassin Family Elite, Killua Egg Machine for $19.99 USD, guaranteeing Assassin Family Elite, Killua. Players will also get the HUNTER×HUNTER Orbs Skin when they get Assassin Family Elite, Killua for the first time.

Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Assassin Family Elite, Killua Egg Machine for $19.99 USD, guaranteeing Assassin Family Elite, Killua. Players will also get the HUNTER×HUNTER Orbs Skin when they get Assassin Family Elite, Killua for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & ★7+ HUNTER×HUNTER Egg Machine 2: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★7+ HUNTER×HUNTER Egg Machine 2 for $19.99 USD, guaranteeing a ★7+ rarity character.

Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★7+ HUNTER×HUNTER Egg Machine 2 for $19.99 USD, guaranteeing a ★7+ rarity character. 1 Magic Stone & HUNTER×HUNTER Egg Machine 2: Grants one Magic Stone and one pull from the HUNTER×HUNTER Egg Machine 2 for $0.99 USD.

