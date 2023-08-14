Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clem, Mango Protocol

Iceberg Interactive To Publish Animation Style Puzzlevania CLeM

Iceberg Interactive has taken on publishing duties for CLeM, as the team aims to released the game for Switch and PC in Q4 2023.

Iceberg Interactive announced this week that they have officially taken on the publishing duties of the upcoming puzzlevania game CLeM. Developed by Mango Protocol, the game is primarily an adventure title that focuses on puzzles as part of the experience, as you're getting a mystery storyline with a cool animated art style. The game is being planned for release on both PC and Nintendo Switch, but beyond the idea it will be out in Q4 2023, there's no formal date announced yet.

A voice wakes you. It gives you a purpose. To achieve it you have a notebook with mysterious entries, and an entire house to explore. The moment has arrived to complete your mission if you desire. If you are able. And then you wake up. In a dark room. It's cold and damp. It could be a basement. Maybe it's a cellar? It doesn't matter. Maybe you slept there last night, but you don't remember. Your head is cloudy. And swollen, because there's something inside it. You open the zip in the nape of your neck and you take out a notebook. It says "CLeM" on the cover. You open it and see that some of the pages have entries on them. They look like notes on insects and other kinds of bugs. There are drawings and symbols that seem vaguely familiar too, but you can't figure out why. You study them. And then you hear it again.

Delve into this puzzlevania mystery adventure with a twisted story to unravel and countless challenges to overcome.

Explore an apparently abandoned house accompanied only by an obscure voice and a notebook full of notes and drawings on alchemy, insects, and other creepy-crawlies.

Craft magic toys to unveil hidden secrets, access unreachable spots, and reclaim items from the past.

Choose your fate in this dark story of manipulation, submission, pride, and redemption.

