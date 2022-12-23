Inkulinati Announces January Release Date With New Video

Daedalic Entertainment and developer Yaza Games revealed Inkulinati will finally see a release this January with a brand new video to match. The game has been teased for a hot minute, with the gameplay centered around battles that take place on classic parchment scrolls featuring an array of characters you'd find from medieval times. We now know the game will arrive in Early Access on January 31st, 2023. To mark the occasion, aside from the standard trailer, they released a new music video for the game from bardcore artist and YouTuber Hildegard von Blingin. You can check out both videos down at the bottom as we now wait out the next five weeks for the game.

"Inkulinati are a legendary group who battle one another on the pages of medieval manuscripts. They fight by drawing beasts with the Living Ink. Thanks to this magical substance, those creatures come to life and an epic battle ensues. Donkeys playing trumpets with their bottoms, bishop cats vanquishing heretics with prayers, heavy but deadly snails that eat units alive, and more. Much, much more. But be not deceived by the tomfoolery of rabbit bottoms and braying mules— Inkulinati is neither for feebleminded coxcombs nor harebrained half-wits. These comical illustrations belie the tactical depth of Inkulinati's turn-based combat. Players assume the role of master Inkulinati, commanding living illustrations on 2D manuscript battlefields. Each stylishly inked creature plays a strategic combat role, while legendary medieval characters such as Dante and Hildegard can turn the tide of battle."

"Inkulinati includes both solo and local multiplayer gameplay. Players can ready their troops to delve into the game's demanding single-player campaign or challenge other Inkulinati locally in a revival of the old-school hot-seat-mode. The game features intricate maps that influence duels and allows for different gameplay styles (e.g. aggressive vs. cunning)."