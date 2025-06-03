Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Into The Grid

Into The Grid Will Take Part In Steam Next Fest This Month

The new cyberpunk roguelike deckbuilder game Into The grid confirmed this week it will be a part of Steam Next Fest this month

This cyberpunk roguelike deckbuilder challenges you to battle mega corporations in a dystopian future.

Explore unique map mechanics, tactical deckbuilding, and resource-driven combat in every run.

Choose from five distinct hacker characters, each tied to their own story-rich factions and goals.

Indie game developer and publisher Flatline Studios revealed that their latest game, Into The Grid, will be a part of Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a cyberpunk roguelike deckbuilder where you will fight against the evil forces of cyberspace, using an array of weapons as your disposal in your deck. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will have a free demo out from June 9-16.

Into The Grid

Into The Grid is a cyberpunk roguelike deckbuilder about hacking and taking down the evil mega corporations that control the world from the shadows, and it's also a game about the personal stories behind each of these hackers and their Factions. That focus on narrative and lore is another aspect that sets the game apart from others in the genre.

Blending Deckbuilding, Card Battling, & Dungeon Crawling: Into The Grid introduces a map exploration system to the genre that's a breath of fresh air. You will need to be tactical and strategical not only in the way you put together your deck and play your cards, but also in how you explore the map and manage your limited resources to find and reach your goal before The Grid kicks you out, sends a private security force to your location, or worse.

A Unique Resource System: Into The Grid introduces a novel combat mechanic called "Commands", skills you can activate during combat by spending a resource that almost every card in the game generates just by playing them. Commands are designed to have supporting effects that help to play around RNG by letting you, for example, draw or fetch cards from specific places. Their varied effects also enable different archetypes within each character, creating a new fan of possibilities as you change your Commands in between battles and adjust them to your current deck.

Five Characters & Factions From The 2112 Universe: ​Into The Grid takes place in the year 2112, in a universe that Flatline Studios has been developing for even longer than the game itself. This universe is full of characters and entities with their own agendas and motivations. In gameplay terms, the full game will include 5 different characters, each one belonging to a different hacker Faction that determines the hacker's ethos and their reasons to be outlaws.

