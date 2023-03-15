Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast Announces Motörhead Collaboration Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast has a brand new collaboration available that Motorhead fans will be stoked to see.

Navigator Games announced a new collaboration for Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, as Motörhead will be a part of the latest game update. Along with the music you know and love from the band, they will be introducing the character Snaggletooth, featuring the iconic War-Pig symbol for the group turned into a character. We got more info about the collaboration below, and a trailer to show it off, as the new content launches into the game today at 5pm PT.

"A new year brings a list of new in-game collaborations for Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast. Teaming up in the past couple of years with musical heavyweights such as Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ghost. Legacy Of The Beast is very excited to partner with Motörhead's iconic mascot Snaggletooth in the free-to-play game! This exciting collaboration has culminated in a new dungeon event called Born to Raise Hell, whose storyline is also inspired by the lyrics and albums of Motörhead."

"The dungeon itself is set on the legendary Sunset Strip which has a long history of being a hub of rock music and nightlife. In the 1980s it was a popular destination for bands such Motörhead who played at clubs such as the Whisky a Go Go and the Rainbow Bar & Grill becoming a second home to their legendary frontman, Lemmy. In this new week-long event, fans and players will journey into the neighborhood of Sunset Boulevard where gangs are running rampant and it's a time of chaos. Syndicates are at war to gain power, influence, and profit. Snaggletooth teams up with Wasteland Eddie to take to the streets to clear out the roaming rival gang before they reach a level of organized crime. If they're able to take down the gang's leader, could it bring an end to the territorial dispute and rebuild the city?"