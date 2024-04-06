Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: The Jackbox Decade Bundle

Jackbox Games Releases The Jackbox Decade Bundle

Jackbox Games has decided to give you ten years worth of games under a single banner, as they have released The Jackbox Decade Bundle.

Jackbox Games has a special packaged bundle for players who love the Jackbox Party Pack, as they have released The Jackbox Decade Bundle. The name says it all, as they have taken every Jackbox Party Pack made so far and have crammed it all into one title. 50 games rolled into a single release for you to pick and choose whatever titles you want without having to switch between them, with all of the online and livestream integrations and settings you need. We have more info from the company about the pack as it is available right now.

The Jackbox Decade Bundle

Wow! Ten years of Party Packs! So much has happened during this past decade, and none of it has been vaguely apocalyptic, right? . . . RIGHT?? The Jackbox Decade Bundle is great for anyone looking to guarantee they'll never have to deal with figuring out what to do with friends again or as a gift to ensure your loved one is set for every party for the rest of their lives. We are celebrating ten years of party games by releasing all of our Party Pack titles into one big bundle! That's right! 50 games from Party Packs 1-10 for one low price of $199.99! That's a cost savings of $84.90! Play fan favorites like Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, and Tee K.O. with your grandma! Or some hidden gems like Job Job, Role Models, or Monster Seeking Monster with that one coworker who smells like corn chips! The possibilities are truly endless! The Jackbox Decade Bundle is available on Steam , Xbox , and Nintendo Europe. Only one player needs to own the bundle for everyone else to join together in the room or over video conferencing apps. And the best part is, with Jackbox Games, your phone is the controller, so there's no special equipment required! Already own all our games? You're amazing.

