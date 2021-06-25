Jackbox Party Pack 8 Reveals Next Game With Drawful: Animate

Jackbox Games revealed another title coming to Jackbox Party Pack 8 as we get a new version of Drawful: Animate. If you weren't aware of how the Jackbox Party Pack games work, every incarnation they try to make a bunch of awesome games with some variety, but they always bring back at least one previous title with an improvement or a twist. In JPP7, we got the third incarnation of Quiplash with a few changes to how the game was played and a claymation animated setting. For JPP8, the team has dusted off Drawful and has created a version that will animate the game for you. Here's some more info from the dev team.

As the name suggests, this latest version of the storied franchise will center around players making awful animations two frames at a time. But what if you're ashamed of what you created? Fear not, because it plays on a loop! No matter your artistic skills, we think you'll flip out (pun very much intended) with this fresh new take on a classic. This lively sequel will also explore new storylines, like the cat's gritty origin story and the complicated interpersonal relationships between the pencils. Alright, we're not doing that, BUT we are actively adding a slew of exciting new features that we'll be announcing closer to launch. Is that too much of a tease? FINE. We'll throw you a bone and let you know that we are bumping up the player size to 10 players!

You can check out the teaser trailer below for the game as it kind of explains what's going on, but not really. Right now we don't have a release date for Jackbox Party Pack 8 beyond the knowledge that it will be released sometime this Fall.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Introducing Drawful: Animate (https://youtu.be/Z_52U_niQsc)