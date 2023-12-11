Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Haemimont Games, Jagged Alliance 3

Jagged Alliance 3 To Receive Major Content Update

Fans of Jagged Alliance 3 will be getting a new major update next week, adding mid-to-late game content and other upgrades.

THQ Nordic and Haemimont Games have revealed a new major content update coming to Jagged Alliance 3, which is set to arrive next week. The update is basically giving you some new mid-to-late game content that will keep you busy across several maps, as well as a new transit system, a few overhauls, and more. We have the dev notes below of what's being added and some screenshots, as the content will drop on December 18.

Update 1.4

Update 1.4, codenamed 'Wolf,' introduces a significant mid- to late-game quest titled 'U-Bahn' (German for subway). Why the German name? Because you have the chance to uncover secrets hidden beneath Grand Chien since WW2, if you dare to confront the formidable adversaries protecting them. This new quest line comprises seven expansive maps within a laboratory complex. To complement the theme, update 1.4 introduces a new underground transportation system, ensuring the name's relevance. But there's more – update 1.4 also includes numerous improvements, long-requested by the community, such as Sat View improvements like a revamped Conflict Screen, multiselection in the inventory, sector stash overhaul, and tweaks to some Operations, as well as many other smaller fixes and adjustments. Accompanying update 1.4 is a complimentary DLC for all Jagged Alliance 3 owners, introducing an exciting new quest line.

Jagged Alliance 3

Grand Chien, a nation of rich natural resources and deep political divides, is thrown into chaos when the elected president goes missing and a paramilitary force known as "The Legion" seizes control of the countryside. Now, the President's family has pulled together all their resources, including an arrangement with the powerful Adonis corporation, to hire a group of skilled mercenaries tasked with finding the President and bringing order back to the country. In Jagged Alliance 3, select from a huge cast of mercenaries, all with their own unique personalities, quirks, and backstories. Then go out and explore Grand Chien as you meet new people, earn money, grow your team, and ultimately make your own decisions that will decide the country's fate.

