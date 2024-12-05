Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Video Games | Tagged: boxing, Jake Paul, Steel City Interactive, Undisputed

Jake Paul Will Be Added To The Undisputed Roster

Love him or hate him, Jake Paul will be added to the boxing game Undisputed as a playable character, with the DLC coming out next week

Article Summary Jake Paul joins Undisputed with his bold persona and real-life fight skills.

New DLC pack features Jake Paul and six boxing legends from past and present.

Includes stylish in-game outfits and free updates with new venues and animations.

Paul's rise introduces a fresh generation to boxing through Undisputed.

Steel City Interactive and Deep Silver announced a new DLC pack is coming to Undisputed, as Jake Paul will be joining the game's roster. It doesn't matter how you feel about the guy; Paul has drawn more attention to the sport in the past five years than some of its current world champions. The developers recognize that achievement by adding him as a playable fighter that you can play with or, for some of you, serve as a punching bag. This is the first DLC to be added to the game since launch, and with it will come several other fighters and new additions. No price point has been revealed yet, but we do know it will launch on December 12, 2024. We have the latest trailer and info from the devs here, along with a couple of quotes from today's reveal.

Jake Paul x Undisputed

Paul was put through his paces at the Sheffield, UK studio to ensure his in-game character reflected his signature style, combining his real-world fighting skills with his unapologetic, bold persona. Steel City Interactive conducted a full motion capture of Jake Paul, resulting in a lifelike appearance with precision-perfect punches, defense, and footwork. His trademark flamboyant attire completes his virtual look. In addition to Paul, The Problem Child DLC roster is further expanding to include two specialized packs comprised of six current boxing superstars and legends of yesteryear:

Pack One – Mexican Legends

Marco Antonio Barrera

Erik Morales

Juan Manuel Márquez

Pack Two – Hard-hitting Heavyweights

James 'Buster' Douglas

Otto Wallin

Zhilei Zhang

New Outfits

Each new fighter comes with an alternate outfit. There are also two new cosmetic packs that include alternate outfits for Deontay Wilder, Roy Jones Jr., Sunny Edwards, Terence Crawford, Vasilii Lomachenko, and Seniesa Estrada.

Free Updates

In addition to the paid for DLC fighters and outfits, all players will also receive free content and game updates including:

Two brand new 'Ring of Fire' outfits for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in anticipation of their rematch on Dec. 21, 2024.

Two new venues, new animations for knockouts and knockdowns, movement up and down in weight class for Career Mode, audio, and UI changes.

"The Steel City team nailed every detail, from my moves to my swag, and I can't wait for players to test their skills as 'El Gallo de Dorado.' Just like in the real ring, I'm here to take over," said Jake Paul. "I've been breaking barriers and making history in real life, so it's only fitting that I bring the same energy to Undisputed. This isn't just about being in a video game; it's about inspiring a new generation of fans to step into the ring – virtually and in real life.

"Jake's influence on modern boxing is undeniable. His meteoric rise has introduced a whole new generation to the sport, especially those who have followed him from a YouTube phenomenon to a legitimate boxing contender," said Ash Habib, Founder and CEO of Steel City Interactive. "His inclusion in Undisputed represents our commitment to featuring fighters who bring something new and exciting to the sport, pushing boxing inside and outside the ring."

